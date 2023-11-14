The appointment was repeated, the place was repeated. And also destiny. But this time there was something different: Alexia Putellas was back after missing practically the entire previous Champions League and playing only nine minutes in the final. He wanted to reign again after the ligament injury in his left knee. And he achieved it by opening the scoring of the match with a double against Benfica in the first match for the culés in the European championship. Although he retired, with discomfort in that same left knee and as a precaution, in the second half. Last year, a 9-0 in favor of FC Barcelona against Benfica turned the match into the biggest win for the culé club in Europe. This time a 5-0 scoreline served to sign off on a good debut for the Barça team. Although the start of the game was difficult for Jonatan Giráldez’s gala eleven.

More information

The Portuguese team has strengthened in the last year, and the Barcelona players suffered from it. Benfica, unbeatable in their league, more mature and consolidated, suffocated the current European champions in the first half. But Barça stuck out their chest and hammered their rival’s goal until they planted a final hand. And demonstrate, well protected at home, that the defeats are not over yet, no matter how much the rivals strengthen and progress.

The Johan Cruyff stadium was not full. But he exuded the smell and desire for the Champions League. The starry canvas in the middle of the field was removed to make way for the team’s debut in its fetish competition. Benfica, despite last year’s overwhelming defeat on the same pitch, did not give up on the rival field. Without the ghosts of 9-0, they came out ambitious, risky, with rhythm and guts on the counters after stealing balls, and with suffocating pressure for Barcelona. The Portuguese team caught the culés confused, without understanding what was happening or how to solve it. They needed quick passes, possession and finding each other. They were uncomfortable, but it was a matter of time. Cata Coll’s cold blood and dribbling held up the goalposts. Mapi León and Marta Torrejón solved the deficiencies in defense, this time without Irene Paredes, who was out at the last minute due to tonsillitis. And Graham Hansen, fundamental, shone and dribbled near the area. His return from injury gave air and breadth to the team. He shot and tried everything near Lena Pauels’ goal. Her assists came to the team’s rescue.

And, when Barcelona needed it most, the captain also arrived. Alexia took advantage of the rebound of the Norwegian’s blow and, with a header, scored the goal that made her Barça’s top scorer in the Champions League. She kissed the shield, and forgot the rumors about her future. But not everything was going well. During a moment of pause, the captain was complaining about her knee, and she sat, temporarily, on the bench. Upon returning, the stadium breathed calmly.

After Alexia’s goal, oxygen. The frenzy of the Portuguese could not last long: they got stuck and the dominance of the culés began. Esmee Brugts scored the second in the 38th minute, with a last touch from Putellas that reconfirmed the goal.

Barça had woken up. And he sent the ball to the right wing for Hansen to do his magic. Nothing could stop them. And the sentence was signed a minute before half-time: Mariona Caldentey filtered a horizontal pass to Hansen, who centered, and Aitana cut back, defined and remembered that she is the last winner of the Ballon d’Or.

The parade continued in the second half. With another assist from the Norwegian winger, Aitana scored the double in the 52nd minute. Although Alexia, as a precaution, took shelter on the bench and was replaced by Patri Guijarro, who returned after his muscle injury. While Benfica, still dizzy and tired, could not do anything with the entries of Salma Paralluelo and Asisat Oshoala, who gave away a bicycle kick and scored the fifth half an hour from the end. And Claudia Pina became a centenary with Barça when she came on for Keira Walsh, and Hansen rested after his hat trick of assists to give minutes to Vicky López. The pace slowed, the Benfica players sighed and panted. Jonatan Giráldez’s Barça celebrated the victory, and the coach’s 100 games with the club.

Like déjà vu, Barcelona scored a rout in its first Champions League match. Still a long road ahead. But one victory closer to lifting the cup again, for the third time. For now, on the horizon is Montjuïc, where they will play the first classic of the season, this Sunday, against Madrid. In the League they remain unbeatable without, apparently, a rival. And in the Champions League they rewrite the first chapter of last season. With different ink, but with the same magic.

