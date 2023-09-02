It is not being an easy summer as far as love is concerned. Statistics indicate that the summer period is when more breakups and divorces occur, and celebrities do not escape this. And even less this summer, where it seems that the stars have aligned so that, practically every few days, the media echoes a surprise breakup or an expected divorce, but no less impressive for this. Through social networks, many have described the last few weeks as The summer of broken hearts. And there has been time for everything: accusations of infidelity, songs in search of a possible reconciliation, viral magazine covers and love triangles.

June began with a national break: Alejandro Sanz and Rachel Valdés put an end to their relationship after three years. was the magazine Hello!, exclusively, the one that announced the separation and the one that gave the reasons that led the Madrid singer to make the decision: wear and tear in coexistence and a difference of opinion. This rupture kicked off the summer of heartbreak. “A rupture is the trigger for a previous crisis, for conflicts that have not been addressed and that have been covered over time. In summer we have more free time for ourselves and to reflect, think about what we want, our feelings and question ourselves if where we are and who we are with is where and who we want to be with”, explains couples psychologist Lorenlay Fraile. In addition, summer has always been associated with freedom, something that for Fraile helps to recover after a break: we tend to think that it is the best time to cope with a duel

The separation of Sanz and Valdés would not be the only one in June. Just a few days later, the US media confirmed that the singers Taylor Swift and Matt Healey had ended their fleeting courtship. It was not them, but social networks and the heart press that brought to light a romance that ended up being more of a summer roll. But beyond the typical breakups, these summer months have been marked by broken marriages. The first celebrity couple to request divorce papers was formed by Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, after 17 years and five children in common. Another protagonist has been Kevin Costner, who, although he found out in May (and by surprise) that Christine Baumgartner had asked for a divorce, there has not been a summer week without news and headlines for his ex’s financial claims.

Billy Porter, actor Pose and singer on Broadway, has put an end to her relationship with Adam Smith after seven years of marriage. As reported by Porter’s representative in a statement sent to People, the decision was “amicable and mutual”. A divorce that, for times and for the way of communicating it, resembles the one announced by the singer Ricky Martin and the painter Jwan Yosef. Six years of marriage that ended, like that of Porter and Smith, with a statement sent to the same magazine: “Our desire is to continue having a relationship focused on peace and friendship.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott at an event held on October 17, 2019, in Culver City, California. Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

These last two separations, in the eyes of the world, were the ideal break: everything ended well and without bad vibes. But it was only the appetizer of what was to come. Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, broke up their marriage after two years of marriage. Although close sources assure that their relationship is now good, the possibility that there were third parties set off alarm bells. American media were quick to link Ariana Grande to Ethan Slater, her co-star in wicked. Both were married and ended their marriages at the same time.

July 17 was a hard day for love. Added to Ariana Grande’s divorce, a few hours later, was the separation of the actor couple formed by Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello. They themselves confirmed their breakup after seven years of marriage: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. Everything seemed to have ended well, but the passing of the weeks revealed the irreconcilable positions and the demands of both. Vergara has petitioned the courts for Manganiello to honor her prenuptial agreement: she wants to make sure that she keeps the artwork, jewelry and other valuables she owned before he came into her life.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara, at the ‘Vanity Fair’ party after the 2023 Oscars ceremony, last March in Beverly Hills (California). Cindy Ord/VF23 (Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Few expected what was to come: the singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro broke up after two years of dating and an announced wedding. Again, it was People who gave the news exclusively and they who confirmed it days later through Instagram. Social networks were filled with messages of sadness, theories and assumptions of a possible infidelity that the protagonist has denied “We hardly have access to see what happens in their day to day, we only see what they want to show us. These couples act as a mirror for us. If they do well, it serves as a focus, desire or envy. If things go wrong for them, we console ourselves thinking that they also suffer, are unfaithful and leave them”, defends Lorenlay Fraile.

Just a week later, two more new breaks would arrive, announced, again, on the same day: August 2. The singer Tini Stoessel and the soccer player Rodrigo de Paul had, with a minute difference, that they had agreed to terminate their relationship. Later, the marriage formed by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire after 18 years together was shattered.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, upon arrival for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, in London, United Kingdom, on May 6, 2023. Andy Rain (EFE)

It was the beginning of August and the separation that would cause a media earthquake was still missing. Britney Spears, the singer who transforms each step —or dance— she takes into a headline, and Sam Asghari put an end to a seven-year relationship and one of marriage. In a matter of 48 hours, the ex-partner gave their respective explanations to his followers: he, through his Instagram account with a brief story; her, with one of her traditional dances and an extensive text.

At the national level, there has been an unexpected protagonist of the covers of the heart of this month of August: the ex-politician Albert Rivera, who has grabbed headlines, hours of television programs and conversations on social networks. Although it was an open secret for a few months, it was not until this summer that Rivera and Malú confirmed their separation. He has done it with acts, and appearing in magazines with other women. And she in an interview

It has not been an easy few months for those who believe in love, nor for those who think they know what happens in a couple just by looking at their social networks. It is clear that heartbreak has come to make these summer months more enjoyable, in which Readings about summer lodgings and luxurious vacations have given way to breakups and marriage agreements. “We thought: ‘If even they have left him with what a good couple they made and how happy they looked, who guarantees my forever?’, explains Fraile.