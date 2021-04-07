With rampant inflation for years, added to the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, Argentines are used to looking for extra income from where you can.

The local show business it is not left out.

In this sense, this Tuesday a promotional video of a website called famous.com in which a series of musicians, athletes, actors, journalists, influencers and suitors offer a new service, although not so much: record a video with greetings. Of course, the rate is in dollars.

Thus, from the model, former Big Brother and news anchor Romina Malaspina to the retired soccer player Rolando Schiavi, some seventy Argentines “celebrities” offer their greetings for sums of money ranging from between 5 and 150 dollars.

But not everything seems to be pure personal profit. In the profile of Thin Schiavi, for example, the page details that the ex-footballer “donate from your income to the Lincoln Hospital “, Buenos Aires town where the former Boca y Argentinos is from.

Like Schiavi, in the profile of the Belgrano de Córdoba player, Hernan Bernadello, he makes sure that he donates from his income to unspecified “children’s hospitals”.

The phrase “donate from your income” implies that some revenue left to the celebrity which was added to the catalog.

The search for celebrities who charge for a greeting for someone who does not have that status, although unfriendly, it is not entirely new.

The web would only come to launder an income generator, so old like the old swap. Or as usual as the presences -the charge to go and take the photo on the banner-, today restricted by the pandemic.

The list mixes actor Osvaldo Laport ($ 30) with unknown interpreters of Santa Claus and the journalist Roxy Vazquez ($ 22) with retired soccer player Alberto Rabbit Tarantini (20) or Tamara bella, the creator of the hit quarantine version “Supon” ($ 15).

Malaspina would flaunt one of the more expensive cachets, at 50 dollars, only surpassed by a very voluptuous Argentine celebrity living abroad: the pornstar Sabrina sabrok, remembered by spit Jorge Lafauci in the Marcelo Tinelli program, offers his video to a whopping 150 bucks.

A greeting from the actor Osvaldo Laport is priced at $ 30 on the web. Photo EFE

In social networks, as expected, the debate about the decorum of profiting with something as basic as a greeting was installed. One of those who fueled the controversy was the journalist Ángel de Brito, who wrote in a tweet: “What cheeks hahahaha“, when answering to a colleague who spoke of the service.

The page Web offers “personalized videos of your favorite celebrities” from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, United States, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico , Dominican Republic, Ukraine (sic), Uruguay and Venezuela.

“Choose your celebrity and request the message. Complete the payment process. Receive your personalized video!” the steps to access the recorded salutation.

The celebrity categories listed there are: actors, adults, dancers, chefs, coach, comedians, athletes, dubbing, fitness, impersonators, influencers, models, motivational, musicians, others, journalists, presenters, tiktokers and youtubers.

Carlos Villagrán, Quico del Chavo, say hi for $ 150. Photo file

Thus, for example, for Colombia is the left side xeneize, Frank Fabra ($ 30), or the famous Quico, from Chavo (Carlos Villagrán) charges US $ 150 from Mexico. The musician Khaled The Lyricist, from Panama, is the one that charges the most for the greeting: One thousand dollars.

The tariff of the Argentine greeting

Musicians

Noel Schajris ($ 150)

MYA (US $ 50)

Teen pop duo MyA is also in the greeting catalog. Photo Cristian Fuertes

Mariela Montero (US $ 30)

The former Big Brother, Mariela Montero records greetings online. Photo file

Fer Navarro (US $ 50)

July Los Turros (US $ 50)

Martín Ricca (US $ 20)

Julio Pitbull ($ 7)

Andy Ini ($ 25)

Agus Cassano (US $ 30)

Exequiel Sand (US $ 10)

Comedians

Bomba Ballende (US $ 30)

Journalists

Roxy Vazquez ($ 22)

The journalist Roxy Vázquez. Photo file

Quique Felman (US $ 20)

Presenters

Romina Malaspina (US $ 50)

Greta Rodríguez (US $ 20)

Alejandra Pulido (US $ 10)

Matías Vázquez (US $ 20)

Tamara Bella (US $ 15)

Fernando Fiore The President (US $ 35)

Actors

Sabrina Sabrok ($ 150)

Fredy Villarreal (US $ 20)

Fredy Villarreal, comedian, impersonator, actor. And online greeter.

Marcelo Córdoba (US $ 15)

Lorena Meritano (US $ 15)

Osvaldo Laport (US $ 30)

Sebastián Britto (US $ 8)

Valu Zapata (US $ 10)

Dorismar (US $ 20)

Diego Soldano (US $ 25)

Ignacio Casano (US $ 5)

Ramiro Fumazoni (US $ 20)

Nicolás Becerra “El Profe Nico” (US $ 5)

Juan Ignacio Di Marco (US $ 10)

Laura Vignatti (US $ 17)

Javier Gómez Morteo (US $ 20)

Diego Vicos (US $ 20)

Cecilia Katz ($ 10)

Coach

.Celeste González (US $ 70)

Athletes

.Rolando Schiavi (US $ 30)

Rolando Schiavi, former Boca figure. Photo file

“Chelo” (US $ 50)

Andrés Chávez (US $ 5)

Nicolás Sánchez (US $ 30)

Nicolás Agustín Musician (US $ 5)

Hernán Bernardello (US $ 5)

Javier Agustín Bustillos (US $ 15)

Manu Roffo ($ 15)

Coty Vázquez (US $ 10)

Alberto “Rabbit” Tarantini (US $ 20)

Mariano Nagore (US $ 12)

Impersonators

Javier Parisi (US $ 50)

Memo Senas (US $ 10)

Martín Russo (US $ 20)

Influencers

Lady Moni (US $ 40)

Mariano Rosales (US $ 15)

Caesar Ferreiraca (US $ 5)

Brian Crucitta ($ 5)

Lino Paladea (US $ 10)

Youtuber

.The Laucha (US $ 20)

Models

Eliana Silla (US $ 12)

Tana Romero (US $ 10)

Guadalupe Diagosti (US $ 15)

Erika Boveri (US $ 25)

Anabel Zalazar (US $ 30)

Dubbing

.Santiago Magnone (US $ 10)

Sebastián Llapur (US $ 25)

Others

.Maximiliano Bagnasco (US $ 40)

Diego Alfonso (US $ 15)

Marcos Nahuel (US $ 10)

César Jauricich (US $ 25)

Santa Claus (US $ 30)

Argentine Santa Claus (US $ 15)

