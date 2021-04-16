The first “COVID-free” train from Italy, in which its passengers have had to prove that they do not suffer from the coronavirus Before getting on, it left this Friday, April 16, from the Roma Termini station bound for Milan, in an initiative of the Italian public railway company Trenitalia.

At 08.50 local time the first of the two daily trains that will make the same route, but in reverse, since the second will leave from Milan Central Station at 6:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT) to Rome, although it is not ruled out that after the initial phase the trips may be extended to other cities.

Certificates

A passenger shows the result of his coronavirus test, a requirement to board the train that goes from Rome to Milan. Photo Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa

Passengers wishing to board had to report to the station 45 minutes before departure with a document certifying the negative result of a PCR or antigen test carried out in the 48 hours prior to the trip, as explained by the company.

It was also possible to carry out the test for free and for that purpose, the Red Cross set up a tent next to Termini station, where the Ministers of Infrastructure, Enrico Giovannini, and Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, were also present to support the initiative.

The free tests can be done at both stations, as long as it is reserved when purchasing the train ticket, while children up to 6 years of age are exempt to take the test, unless expressly requested by the parents.

A Red Cross post performs the tests for free. Photo Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa

Those already vaccinated must also show a negative certificate or undergo the test before leaving, as well as all personnel traveling on the trains, from machinists to restoration or cleaning personnel.

In cases where the test of a positive result, the ticket price will be refunded 100%, even if the customer has bought it with reduced rates, according to Trenitalia.

In any case the trains will travel with a 50% capacity, as it happens in the rest of the Italian railways and foresees the current Italian regulations.

EFE