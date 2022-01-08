Once the Epiphany round for Serie A has been archived, it is already time to return to the field with the 21st day. Sunday opens the Venice-Milan round at 12.30, then Empoli-Sassuolo at 14.30 and Napoli-Sampdoria at 16.30. But the main course is between late afternoon and evening with Roma-Juventus at 18.30 (Genoa-Spezia also at the same time) and Inter-Lazio at 20.45 (Verona-Salernitana also at the same time). Let’s find out the latest on the formations with the journalists of the Gazzetta Stefano Cantalupi, Maurizio Nicita, Andrea Pugliese, Luca Bianchin, Luca Taidelli and Stefano Cieri. In the studio Michela Cuppini.