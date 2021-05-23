The police are the center of all international criticism for the brutality used to suppress protests in Colombia. The various forms of excess force, including the controversial use of a rocket launcher and the shooting of unarmed people from behind, have been captured in abundance in videos taken by neighbors and the protesters themselves. Police violence has directly caused 14 fatalities, according to documentation made by the human rights organization Humans Rights Watch. In total, the riots in the streets in several cities of the country have left a balance of 55 dead.

More information

The Colombian authorities have arrested three policemen and are investigating another dozen of those in uniform for homicide. The government of Iván Duque has argued that the forces of order have also been attacked by organized vandals. There is a dead police officer and more than a thousand with some kind of injury. The president has deployed an international strategy to change the narrative of what has happened in the streets and has come to blame his political rival, the leftist Gustavo Petro, for the violence, without evidence.