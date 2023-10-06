A rich programme, scientific sessions and seminars on the latest innovations in the urological fieldwith clinical-diagnostic practices that see robotics as the latest surgical frontiers of the specialty, but also ample space for patient associations with the initiativeBe my friend‘ and to civil society with talks on the social problems inherent to the urological world: from reproductive health, to the prevention of testicular cancer, but also screening procedures for prostate function, in light of the repercussions also recorded in the post-covid period. These are the themes at the center of the 96th annual congress of the Italian Society of Urology (SIU) which brings together over three thousand specialists in Rome from 7 to 9 October. The event, which sees the participation of top national and international experts, is expected to open the proceedings Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. Massimo Boldi, Giuseppe Cruciani and Oscar Farinetti will be present at the talks – we read in a note.

“Urology – he states Giuseppe Carrieri, president of Siu and full professor of Urology at the University of Foggia – suffers in some ways from an incorrect perception and its importance in the national healthcare system is not yet widely perceived by most. For this reason, strong and decisive action is necessary so that politics becomes more committed, fully grasping the value of the urological specialty”. However, “civil society – continues Carrieri – also needs to welcome the importance of prevention in the urological field. It should be highlighted that males and females are not the same”, but have “peculiarities that require a different approach for each sex. Unfortunately – he adds – we see how men are more reluctant to go to the urologist when they increasingly rarely consider a check-up of the genitourinary system on the threshold of middle age”.

In the presence of Minister Orazio Schillaci and the board of directors of the scientific society – a note informs – the ‘Siu amica’ project will be presented, the heart of the collaboration between Siu and patient associations to activate a better interaction between the patient, his needs, his his discomforts, his request for help, and the urologist, the possibilities of diagnosis and therapy, his ability to understand needs and offer effective support. ‘Siu amica’ – project coordinated by Vincenzo Mirone, head of the Resources and Communication office of the scientific society and full professor of Urology at the University of Naples – aims to build virtuous paths, thanks to the connection between doctors and patients.