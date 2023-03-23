Italy has played Naples twenty-five times, only twice before the Second World War. The first in 1932 (3-0 against Switzerland), the penultimate in 2013 (2-2 against Armenia). Yesterday it was San Paolo, today it’s Maradona but always – yesterday and today – blue is the color of the heart in Naples. Between joys and pains, this is the Top 10 of the national team matches with a view of the gulf.