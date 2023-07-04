The one that has just begun will go down in the history of the transfer market as the summer of “unmissable offers”. Without blaming anyone for the “What would you do in my place?” series, Sandro Tonali, who just yesterday made his move to Newcastle official, is certainly the very Italian symbol of the fashion inaugurated by the Premier League, promptly copied by the Arab world . From Cristiano Ronaldo to Karim Benzema there is room and proposal for everyone, with a future guaranteed to the tune of millions for children and grandchildren, even for a rookie from our league like Marcelo Brozovic, who never even dreamed of winning the ball golden. The shirt, even if kissable, is only a temporary garment to go on the field and the more you change it the better, because this way the annual prize money goes up.

IN HISTORY

—

In due proportion, it has always been like this even in the remote times of the “bond” when players sold by their respective clubs often earned much more elsewhere. And so whoever had the courage to refuse the transfer went down in history as the legendary Gigi Riva, who became an icon not only of Cagliari but of all of Sardinia, happy to have just celebrated his sixtieth birthday as a Sardinian on the island where his two sons and five granddaughters were born. Of course, there is no comparison with the symbol of an entire region or with the legendary captain of Milan, Franco Baresi, who agreed to play two championships in Serie B by dribbling past Juventus and Sampdoria. To enter our century, no comparison even with the analogous choice of Gianluigi Buffon and Alessandro Del Piero, who preferred to remain faithful to the black and white colors after the relegation of 2006. Thanks also to the exponential growth of the power of the prosecutors, today it is increasingly difficult to say say no to “unmissable” offers and for this reason those who go against the tide deserve a double round of applause. To stay at Juventus, more than the phrase of Adrien Rabiot who spoke of a “choice of the heart” but after having searched in vain for a better contract with Manchester United, the decision of Max Allegri should be underlined, who could have earned the triple offered by sheiks. Who knows how many in his place would have said goodbye to the company, instead of staying and fighting again in our championship to try to relaunch Juventus, with all the risks involved.