The news of Suzuki’s departure will result in a nice reversal in a market that seemed to be starting to register only a few significant changes. But now, among a manufacturer that leaves, one that has immediately submitted the request to enter, teams that finally hope to have the opportunity to move up in the category and others that could change brands, as well as inevitable team changes at the driver level, the situation in MotoGP is in full boil. With the next weekend of Le Mans where, in addition to what will happen on the track, the focus will be on negotiations and discussions within the various hospitality areas to try to outline the near future.