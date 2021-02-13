The point is, the Lakers had five home games after a long tour of the East and have won all five. They came from storming Boston and Atlanta, so they are seven victories in a row and a 21-6 that has them only half a game from that mkilling machine which is right now the Utah Jazz (21-5). But the history of those five games is … complicated, Let’s say. To open and close, two nights in which they ended up overwhelming (Nuggets and Grizzlies) after napping in the first parts. In the middle, the famous four overtimes in three games against the Pistons and (double) Thunder.

Looking at the Lakers’ level in those last three games, the Grizzlies felt legitimately capable of make a mess. Even with only nine players available, but the momentum of an invigorating win against the Hornets after four losses in a row (now five in six games: 10-11). It is a team, it should be remembered, that he’s playing without Winslow (who they still know what they can get out of), Jaren Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke. This time, neither was the rookie Desmond Bane, a deadly shooter who had crunch to the Hornets on Wednesday.

But if they had seen the last, lethargic, games of the Lakers, the Grizzlies had to know that it was enough to leave connected, agile of reflexes: interested. So it was. Another calamitous start from the champion (it’s starting to be a bad habit) put the game at 2-22 after the halfway point of the first quarter. The ridiculous was amazing: not a comfortable shot (all missed, too), child losses and reluctance on defense with comfortable pitches granted from the corners to the Grizzlies every time the Tennessee decided to circulate with a minimum of discretion. It seemed that, after flirting all week with defeat, it was looming at a gallop. But not: the Lakers won, again. They showed that they are worth with very little and they rallied more than ten points for the eighth time this season. And at least 20 for the second night in a row. This time without extension and without the agony that the Thunder energy led them to. In fact, there were a couple of minutes left, this time without tachycardia: from that initial 2-22 a 113-96 was reached before the Grizzlies’ final light makeup (115-105).

What happened? That the Lakers were given to play, not much more. For many minutes, they lived off the suspensions of Anthony Davis, who had missed two games and returned to an excellent level: 35 points and 9 rebounds with a silky display from middle distance and an increasing weight in the zones, where Jonas Valanciunas started dominating and finished dominating (15 points and 6 rebounds at halftime, 22 + 8 total). After a first (another) nap time, LeBron James broke into the third quarter, in which he scored 13 points and led a crushing stretch who turned the last breath of the Grizzlies (73-80) into an 87-82 to close the quarter with a 14-2 run and a 41-23 total. In four minutes between the third quarter and the last the Lakers amassed a definitive 19-2 (92-82). LeBron (28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists) began to strike and finished the turn with a tremendous dunk after a chopped pass from Marc Gasol, who played a lot in the last quarter and ended up defending better than in a bad start. He also hit a pair of front 3-pointers as his team slowly consumed that 20-point deficit and prepared for the final rebound.

Again without aim on the outside (another issue that begins to be recurrent: 6/30 in triples) the Lakers escaped when they pressed on defense, with more aggressive schemes than normal in the second half to take out of the game some Grizzlies surpassed in the physical and relentlessly whistle (33-19 in free throws taken). Without spaces to pull, suddenly, it was they who racked up losses and bad shots and allowed the Lakers to gallop. There they were already dead: it was a matter of time, and LeBron.

Ja Morant held out what he could (22 points, 10 assists) and finally only Grayson Allen’s wrist (23 points, 6 triples) remained. Very little against uWe Lakers who overcame another unworthy start, a night without aim and a terrible game of the backcourt headline, Schröder and a Caldwell-Pope who has lost the thread after a great start to the season. In addition to Davis and LeBron, Caruso (only 2 points but 6 assists and key in the defensive awakening of the team: +24 on the court) pushed a Harrell (14 + 7) who finished out after receiving an elbow to the head and especially Kyle Kuzma: 20 points, 10 rebounds (5 offensive) and a tremendous energy to defend and scratch second options in attack. A very complete game from an increasingly valuable player who has managed to transform himself into multipurpose with an important place in the rotation and absolutely momentous moments, like the last quarter of this game in which the Lakers went from being abhorrent to looking unstoppable. Basically when they wanted get to it.