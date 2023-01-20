These do not seem earth-shattering demands for the new treasurer of the Young Socialists (JS), the PvdA’s political youth club. The treasurer, according to the job profile in the latest congress paper of the Young Socialists, is “responsible for the treasury”, “manages the assets of the JS”, ensures “that invoices and expenses – think of the usual beers and travel allowances – are time are paid”.

But if you read the job profile carefully, you will see everything that has gone wrong in the past two years. Financial mismanagement, with many unexplained, sometimes large payments. Expenses have not been paid, so some members have had to advance money for travel expenses or drinks. JS, which has around 2,000 members, got its third treasurer in six months in December. And: the money is gone.

Technically, the political youth organization is bankrupt and in a deep governance crisis, according to research by NRC. The PvdA, led by party chairman Esther-Mirjam Sent, intervened in November and placed the youth organization under guardianship. There is a payment break: any expenditure that JS still wants to make must be approved in advance by the PvdA.

The board of the JS, in consultation with the PvdA, has engaged a company investigation agency. That concluded in November that several questionable payments had been made by the last two treasurers, with serious suspicions that they appropriated money from the JS for their own benefit.

JS tries to get clarity about more than a hundred thousand euros and to get that amount back from the two former treasurers, if the accountability does not come or falls short. MK, the treasurer from September 2020 to June 2022, has an amount of 67,000 euros. The current board of the JS, which took office in September, is considering filing charges now that he missed the deadline to account for his accounts. At BS, who succeeded K. in July last year, it concerns, among other things, a suspicious payment of more than 35,000 euros that he made on his very last day as treasurer. Both are no longer members of JS.

While much is still unclear about the actions of the two befriended former treasurers and the accountant is still looking for receipts, the board already has an idea of ​​the financial damage. Since the 2020 financial year, the association’s equity has evaporated: from more than two hundred euros positive, to 50,000 euros negative. The PvdA has taken over all debts worth 60,000 euros.

Ordinary members also notice that the association has run out of money. The Rijnmond and The Hague-Leiden departments organized a belated Christmas dinner last Thursday. “Given the financial situation of the JS,” the invitation said, “a form has been chosen this time where you bring your own food and drink.”

Mantra: spend more

In 2019, the JS is still in very good financial shape. At that time, the association has too many reserves, which threatens to reduce the subsidy. More needs to be spent, the association believes. The corona crisis puts a stop to this: events and campaigns cannot continue.

Then MK will take over as treasurer in September 2020. “My mantra was: spend more,” says 23-year-old K. in an explanation. “I have a somewhat Southern European treasurer style, I am not of Calvinism.” A new website is being developed, there will be more international travel, and – if this is temporarily not possible due to corona restrictions – members will receive packages for ‘digital travel’ at home with which they can prepare their own meals and cocktails.

K. was successful in publishing in two installments. Under his care, about 187,000 euros in liquid assets have been consumed from 2020, on a budget of less than two and a half tons. The JS has completely exhausted its financial reserves. The new board is missing 67,000 euros in accountability from K. There are serious doubts whether he has only spent this money on association matters. “We want to give him one last chance to provide clarity,” says current chairman Bob den Ouden. If he does not come, or if his defense is insufficient, the JS will file a report, the board has announced through a lawyer.

Photo Paul van Riel / ANP



K. has to sigh deeply when this is presented to him. “I certainly had arrears, but I know that everything was lawful and I also want to account for it. But the board has cut me off from my email, so I can’t even access the receipts anymore.” K. acknowledges that last year he started making payments himself via the bank account of the JS, instead of via the usual route of the administration of the PvdA. This, he says, created “red tape” and invoices and expense claims were paid late.

K. finds the legal battle in which he is involved with the current board exhausting and unjustified. “It is a personal reckoning of people who have a different way of governing. Someone has to pay.”

At the summer conference in Utrecht in June last year, K. received many difficult questions about his behavior as treasurer. Provincial departments did not have a debit card or received no money for months. Individual members have sometimes advanced amounts of hundreds of euros, and ended up in a private redundancy because K. did not pay their declarations. K. decided to step down as treasurer during the congress.

Attempted violence

Nevertheless, he wanted to continue as a director, in the position of international secretary. “I believe in third chances,” he said on stage. Things got out of hand outside at the end of the convention. A critical member announced that he would present a motion of no confidence against his candidacy. An altercation ensued and K., according to several eyewitnesses, tried to lash out, according to a confidential report about the incident. The confidential counselor who investigated the incident advised in July to expel K. for attempted violence.

The board at the time, including a number of K.’s confidants, did not adopt this advice. The new board, in office from September, had the matter re-examined. Shortly before the board wanted to expel him, he unsubscribed as a member. Afterwards, K. calls the case “a political game to get me out”. He denies being physically threatening.

Shortly after the incident at the summer conference, K. withdrew as candidate director. He stated that he had been threatened at home in Limburg. He presented a photo of a stone thrown against his windshield with an accompanying note as evidence with the text ‘Options you. No one in the association wants you’. K. wrote in an email to fellow party members: “No association is worth living for in this way. I will never succumb to terror, but I cannot explain this to my family.”

There are association members who doubt whether the incident really took place. K. says he has filed a report. A spokesman for the Limburg police said that it had received a report of the incident, but had “no leads” to investigate.

All accusations on both sides are not without consequences: with the help of the PvdA, a special ‘association culture committee’ has made recommendations on how the internal atmosphere and manners can be improved.

Suspicious payment

K. was succeeded as treasurer in June last year by BS, a good friend of his whom he has known for years from the JS department in Brabant. It is up to S. (22) to put things in order financially. Fellow board members soon notice that the situation is not getting much better. It is difficult for them to get in touch with S. and he turns out not to be doing his job well. The accountant will not receive enough information from him in the autumn to be able to assess the 2022 annual accounts.

In mid-November last year, S. was put on hold due to suspicions of financial mismanagement. On November 14, the last day that S. can access JS’s account, he transfers an amount of approximately 35,000 euros to an advertising company. It would be an overdue payment from a poster campaign in bus shelters from months ago. The board is unpleasantly surprised: nobody knew that this account was still open and the company is unknown. The payment is also suspected because it concerns a company near K’s place of residence. The board asked S. again last week to account for his short period as treasurer. If he does not, JS will take legal action. The exact timeframe is not known.

In a response, S. says that he left on his own initiative because of what he calls the “extremely toxic atmosphere in the association and the board”. He claims that all requested documents “are now in the hands of the JS and the PvdA”.

On Monday, December 19, S. and K. will post a cheerful picture on Instagram. They spend a few days holiday together in Malta. From Fort St. Elmo in Valletta, they send a photo into the world in which they look out over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea through their sunglasses, dressed in summer suits. “Too much is too much,” K. adds, “but much too much is just enough.”

A month later, the disgraced former board member admits that this post is “a bit of a fuck you” was, and can cause bad blood with angry JS members who are still curious about the destination of all the missing money. K.: “That photo is indeed not very binding. But we paid for that holiday ourselves.”

About this article

For this story spoke NRC with 26 people who are or were actively involved in the Young Socialists. NRC studied public documents and confidential documents. The names of K. and S. have been anonymized for privacy reasons due to the seriousness of the allegations and the possible criminal prosecution.