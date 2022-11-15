From the revision of the prices of drugs equivalent to the temporary suspension of the payback equal to 1.83% on the retail price for drugs supplied under the spending regime agreed with the NHS. And again: a special fund for current supply contracts and the 20% increase in the retail prices of drugs with a price below 5 euros, almost 2 thousand products, which today are below the critical threshold of industrial sustainability “. just some of the proposals put forward by the president of Egualia, Enrique Hausermann, on the occasion of the presentation of the Nomisma Observatory on the generic drug system, today in Rome.

“The Nomisma report highlights some uncertainties of the moment relating above all to the issue of the increase in production costs – says Hausermann – because equivalent drugs have on average lower prices. Just think that 26% of our products have a lower or equal price. at 5 euros; 40% is between 5 and 10 euros and only 33% exceeds 10 euros. So, on closer inspection they are extremely low prices, retail prices, so the industry revenue is exactly half. there is an increase in costs due to raw materials and expensive energy, which dramatically reduces margins. But when margins are reduced and go below zero, to these structural uncertainties relating to costs is added the uncertainty due to the lack of materials. prime “.

As Egualia “we believe it is indispensable – emphasizes Hausermann – to rapidly initiate appropriate actions to protect the sector against the inflationary crisis of production factors. Urgent measures are needed to ensure the sustainability of spending and the reliability of pharmaceutical supplies”.

For Hausermann, in addition to the temporary suspension of the payback, “and structural measures such as the price revision by Aifa, measures that have no cost can be adopted such as the increase in production batches, the validity of products and the possibility of using food excipients in some pharmaceutical productions, obviously guaranteeing all the controls required by the EU Pharmacopoeia “.

Beyond the emergency measures, according to Hausermann, “it is essential to think about a serious industrial policy project dedicated to the sector – he underlines – which guarantees the growth and consolidation of the national pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. The request is for a dedicated investment line with non-repayable financing and incentives for productive investments, without distinction between North and South, to guarantee the sector a recovery of competitiveness compared to other European countries “. Finally” we ask that the Government adopt a ‘the only national direction for the pharmaceutical strategy chain also in view of the negotiations that will start in Brussels on the next Pharmaceutical strategy “, he concludes.