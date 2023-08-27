Lola Nieto, 64, has just over a year left to retire and her goal is clear: to travel. She and her husband, Alonso Fernández, 62, have sold her house to rent and have money to carry out their plans. “We want to dedicate our savings and income to travel the world,” she explains by phone from Malaga, where the couple resides. Her first destination will be Ireland: “I would like to improve my English and we want to spend between three and six months there, rent a house and really get to know the country, without rushing.”

Although there are key factors such as disposable income, tourism also has a generational component. Are there patterns of traveling or going on vacation based on age? There are some general trends. Those over 60 tend to prioritize comfort and safety at destinations. In addition, having free time is one of the great advantages of being retired. “We have never had more than 15 days of vacation in a row and we are going to take advantage of it,” explains Nieto, commercial manager at a software of which she is also a founding partner.

Eurostat data, the community statistical office, show that citizens between the ages of 60 and 74 are among those who, proportionally, travel the most in the EU: they make up 20% of the population, but generate 22% of the trips and 25% of the overnight stays in hotels. This trend occurs in a similar way among those under 24 years of age and those over 55 years of age. In the intermediate generations, however, they travel proportionally a little less in relation to their weight in the population.

Lola Nieto and Alonso Fernández, on a trip to Brussels in May 2022.

In the case of those over 60, moreover, stays tend to be longer: 6.6 nights on average, compared to 4.9 nights for the rest, according to Eurostat. “Now we are going to be able to spend longer periods abroad, which is when the countries really get to know each other”, highlights Lola Nieto. She and her husband are finalizing the launch of a web page, Retirees Nomads, in which they will offer services and information such as accommodation, transportation and health. Its premiere is scheduled for October.

Work is not always an impediment to travel with time. Edgar Panisello, 26 years old and resident of Barcelona, ​​has taken an eight-month leave of absence to make several trips. He has just returned from an Interrail through Europe (Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and France) and spent a few days in July traveling alone in Spain. “From time to time, going alone, without pressure, being able to do what you want without having to talk to anyone or agree, is a very positive experience,” he says. In a couple of weeks he is going to do the Camino de Santiago. Panisello, who works in the human resources department of a company, has always liked to travel: “Visiting places, getting to know other cultures…it’s lucky to be able to do it,” he says. He detects a greater awareness among young people about the effect of tourism on the environment: “I would not take a plane to go to the other part of the world for three days because it pollutes a lot, but I will not stop traveling either.”

Egdar Panisello, in front of the Cologne Cathedral this August.

With Generation Z, which includes those born from the late 1990s, the changes in the way of tourism that have already begun to be seen with the millennial cohort (born between the 1980s and 1990s) are accelerating. Ana Morillo, senior director of the Simon-Kucher consultancy, considers that there are two large groups among the generations that now coexist. The first is formed by the two demographic groups mentioned. The second is made up of the population born before the eighties: Generation X, baby boomers and the so-called Silent Generation (those born before 1945).

“Among the elderly there is a majority tendency when it comes to traveling: they choose more conservative destinations, hire trips already organized by agencies and stay several days in a hotel,” he explains. “The youngest, especially the Z, tend to look for transformative experiences, for example, that bring them things, in remote and authentic places if possible, and they use social networks in a very majority to tell about it,” he adds. Thus, trips to learn or practice a sport, retreats, help to clean a natural area of ​​plastics, among many other options, proliferate.

The older group usually book in advance, while the younger ones like to improvise. “Their economic resources are limited, but many prefer to go on a trip to buy a flat or a car,” says the expert. They prefer to stay in apartments rather than hotels, use services of car sharing and telework for a while in another country if they have that possibility.

“The uses of the different generations are marked by three factors: the technology to acquire tourist services and the way to disseminate these tourist activities, the trend towards greater awareness of sustainability and the search for unique experiences”, explains Manuel Arcila, professor from the University of Cádiz specialized in regional geographic analysis and tourism. The older, the more conservative and, the younger, the greater the use of technology: “In the case of Generation Z they are digital natives and therefore their entire tourist experience is transmitted through the network, being almost the objective of the trip” .

The Herrera-Núñez family has been traveling to the coast of Cádiz for 20 years. This summer they have come to Chipiona with their grandparents, a brother-in-law and their children. JUAN CARLOS BULL

Macarena Núñez and José Herrera, 44 and 45 years old respectively, are not as concerned about sharing their well-deserved rest on the Valdelagrana beach in El Puerto de Santamaría (Cádiz) on social networks as their children Sofía and Jose, 14 and 11 years old . The family, originally from Don Benito (Badajoz), has subscribed for 20 years to spend 15 days in an apartment in Chipiona. The tradition was started by Núñez’s parents and the marriage was added years ago: “We hooked up. We come in two cars and that’s how we disconnect on the coast, which is what we like”. All in all, Núñez acknowledges that her way of traveling has changed as her family did: “Before we didn’t stop still, we ran away weekends. With small children, we looked for hotels with slides.

Now, with Sofía and José older, the family —with which one of Macarena’s brothers also travels— spends their days off between “the beach, the beach bar, the siesta, the pool and dinner out there, nothing to eat in the house”, as the mother points out. The woman from Extremadura, a nurse by profession, notes the expense of these days (the rental of the property alone has cost them 1,500 euros), but she considers herself “privileged” for not having to save specifically for her vacation. “This month’s salary goes to this,” explains Núñez, before getting lost in the sea of ​​umbrellas to take a dip.

The passing of the years and the social changes associated with them have also led to a change in the traveler’s experience. Even Núñez’s vacations, despite repeating the destination for two decades, have changed, now more focused on finding complementary plans to mere sun and beach. “We are going to the summer cinema, to visit other nearby cities like Sanlúcar”, adds the woman from Extremadura. What he says sounds familiar to Manuel Arcila: “In the nineties, the tourist was on the beach from morning to night. Now he goes to the historic center to hunt for experiences. There are also people, linked to greater economic possibilities, who are looking for more elaborate things, on gastronomic routes for example, something that did not exist before”, adds Professor Manuel Arcila.

Although at first the sector believed that the spur to a change to the purely experiential and away from the massification would come after the pandemic, “it has not been as radical as expected,” according to Arcila. The trend grows steadily over time and points to the future of tourism. Although, at the same time, a budding paradox arises: “People look for something different, for identity, but that in turn causes the tourist offer to try to satisfy that demand and that identity is lost. Nobody likes to feel like a tourist, but we all are when we travel and act like one”.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL