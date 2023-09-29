Genoa – Un goals to see and review. A goal that rightfully enters the history of the Grifone for the beauty of the plays of the protagonists. A goal to be seen again and again on TV and on smartphone screens, but at normal speed. Because in slow motion you can’t appreciate the continuous change of pace of Albert Gudmundsson, who receives the ball from Matturro, evades Dybala, then goes away in rapid succession to Bove, Kristensen and Paredes: it’s a skier’s slalom, the ball seems to slip away from him more than once but he always recovers it and has so much strength in his legs that he is able to be faster than his opponents. He misses three then raises his gaze and passes through Thorsby: the Norwegian does not have the best assist among his skills and in fact the ball that Retegui serves is not very delicate, but the timing is perfect: the Argentine corrects the he measures the pass with his thigh and volleys past Rui Patricio.

A goal that is poetry, a beautiful goal for the unity of the actioneach of the participants adds an ingredient and makes the dish super refined.

Is it one of the best goals in Genoa’s history? It could be, everyone has a different opinion, it depends on taste and point of view. Stefano Massa, historian of the Genoa Foundation and a great lover of the rossoblù epic, has a precise idea: “Nice goal but for me the best in Genoa’s history remains that of Marciano Vink in the 1994 derby: more difficult, due to the quality of Sampdoria’s defence, compared to the one scored by Maradona against England. Then there is Briaschi’s overhead kick in Genoa-Catanzaro in May 1982. From the point of view of the chorality of the action, I would say that one of those scored by Borriello in Udine in the 5-3 of the 2007/2008 season can also be remembered. Or that of Pavoletti in a 4-0 against Palermo at Ferraris.”

Also Giovanni Villani, representative of the Genoa Club Association and Foundation, has his own personal gallery of memories: “. Great goal from Retegui. But I don’t forget Zanini’s backheel against Empoli, Pandev’s lob against Verona, Milito’s turn against Ascoli, Onorati’s volley against Reggiana in 1994 and Fiorin against Liverpool, one -two Eranio-Aguilera for the winning goal in Liverpool”.