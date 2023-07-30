Serie A as a stage to get to the blue shirt? Mateo Retegui has certainly taken care of it, who has just conquered the national team and, to keep it close, has chosen to come and play in our championship. The same can be said for Fiorentina’s new coup, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Rosarino Gino Infantino, a name marked in bold on the list of native candidates drawn up by Mancini.