The fact that the presenter smoked a pipe is already a clear indication that we are talking about another era. The keyby the Asturian José Luis Balbín, recently deceased, symbolized for a long time, and continues to symbolize, quality television (64 episodes can be seen in that treasure cave that is the platform RTVE Play). And nicotine as a symbol of thought.

A calm debate where the pundits respected their turns, spoke slowly and deeply, without raising their voices and without fear of being interrupted (that horrendous television mantra was not yet known: “excuse me, let me talk, that I have not told you disrupted”). In the middle of the talk a film was projected (as in another nicotinic and cult program: This movie theater is so big, by José Luis Garci). They discussed, in The key, with that typical prosody of the time, with intellectual pretensions, sometimes too goofy, very anachronistic seen from the current lightheartedness. There were, above all, gentlemen, very serious gentlemen, with some exceptions of very serious ladies, like the legendary anarchist Federica Monstseny. Tobacco smoke filled the space on the set that was not filled by ideas, beards, corduroy jackets, thick horn-rimmed glasses.

The first and most important stage of The key it was broadcast between 1976 and 1985. Time passes inexorably. Since 2011 you can’t smoke on TV, a behavior that would now be outrageous. For many years, debates have changed to the rhythm of society (and vice versa), and talk shows, which are a cheap product to produce and a good audience collector, have taken over all time slots. You put on the TV and there it is: the talk show.

Perhaps the figurehead of television debate in the 21st century is the sixth night (La Sexta), focused on current political issues. In its most delirious and pink version, it would be Save me (Telecinco) in its multiple incarnations (and already turned into a total spectacle), while the most hooligan I would occupy it The game bar (Mega). All of them share the characteristic way of debating in our time: the frequent exaltation.

In addition to the tone, another fundamental difference between the present gatherings and the past ones are the themes. Both are topical, but, while the current ones deal with the day, the hour, the minute and even the second, given the contemporary urgency, those of The key they had a more comprehensive view of the concerns of the time. The big issues: Marxism (when the word was not used as a dart, but as a philosophy), drugs, homosexuality, anarchism, Opus Dei, abortion, migration, etc., many of which continue being controversial. It started from the particular to reach the universal. Truman Capote, Bernard-Henri Lévy, Olof Palme, Santiago Carrillo, Severo Ochoa, Antonio Escohotado, Gustavo Bueno, Blas Piñar and Ian Gibson appeared there, whom a Falangist tried to attack after a program dedicated to the figure of José Antonio Primo de Rivera.

aliens and demons

Something curious is that then they were considered serious topics that are now laughable: Balbín brought up issues such as Satanism (a woman appeared who, supposedly, had been possessed by the devil), witchcraft or aliens, unthinkable topics now outside of rare channels of YouTube or the Iker Jiménez program, where they have gone from being a matter of faith to pure entertainment. At that time, by the way, the program also caused a sensation Beyondby doctor Jiménez del Oso, also visible on the RTVE website: a man who, armed only with deep bags under his eyes, a cavernous voice and a pile of cigarettes, looking at the camera for an hour, managed to hypnotize the audience by talking about paranormal events: the mystery, yes, but of oratory.

The exalted tone of the most notorious current gatherings, which are often the main source of information for citizens, has to do with a world in which emotion is weighing more than reason. It doesn’t just happen on television, but also in debates in parliaments or, very notably, on social networks (especially in the mud of Twitter). The media, politics, social networks and reality feed off each other, TV is a mirror of the world, but the world is a mirror of TV, and that results in greater polarization and the call Zasca culture: the belligerent debate in which the sharp and offensive reply is sought. The outburst. The idiosyncratic talk show host of our time (not all) is a controversial figure, accused of propagating Cainism and practicing allologythat is to say, the demonic science of giving an opinion on everything without knowing almost anything.

In the most exalted social gatherings, fallacies flourish (that of the straw man, who deforms and ridicules the adversary, hindering mutual understanding, or the argument ad hominem, which consists of disqualifying, not the idea, but the one who issues it) and on many occasions the voice is raised and dialectical scrums are formed in which it is difficult to get something clear. Many of the contenders become stars, almost pop icons, see the case of the particular couple formed by Eduardo Inda and Francisco Marhuenda, who on Saturdays, at sunset, liven up the roost in the halls of Spain.

The inheritance of the calm and profound spirit of The key in some television spots. One case, in a colorful and youthful version, was the program Gene Playz, hosted by Inés Hernand on RTVE, where members of generation Z, millennials and some representatives of other taller generations debated with a seriousness and depth that would make some of their elders blush. The program was not renewed by the public entity; He had received accusations from the media right of promoting “gender ideology” or giving a voice to the “radical left”.

Another case is The keys of the s. 21st, the debate program whose first season was directed by the journalist Javier Ruiz on RTVE. So much so that, on the occasion of the premiere of the new space, Balbín denounced that the public channel had contacted him to obtain the transfer of the brand The key, that the veteran journalist had registered. By refusing to transfer him, the program added the plural and the tagline “of the 21st century”, which seemed to the Asturian journalist “a lack of imagination and professional ethics”.

