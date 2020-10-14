When a good Mormon is 18 or 19 years old, he serves a mission for a couple of years in another city or another country, and it was my turn in Milan. Before leaving the United States, I was taught the language in a training center, and there I said it out loud for the first time: “I like boys,” I stammered to a Mormon leader between sobs, and he hugged me. In my journal that night, I wrote “I feel free” because that weight, at least in part, had lightened.

But not all religious leaders were so understanding or caring, and I soon began to feel questioned. To be a missionary, you have to overcome some medical visits and a long interview process. In my case, they asked me a lot of questions about my sexual preferences. They gave me the feeling that they were afraid that I would be a bad example for the other missionaries.

After passing the exams, they finally sent me to Italy, where I hid my feelings again because I did not want to face the shame of returning home before completing my two-year stay abroad. I remember when I saw gay couples in Milan kissing in the subway or on the street, I was terrified of it. I didn’t want to be like them.

I grew up in a religious environment where conforming to the rules was rewarded and one’s ideas were penalized. My immediate family was Mormon, including my grandparents, who were also our neighbors. They had many and very good values, but independence and self-acceptance were not included. Since I was a child I had been taught in church that being attracted to other men was a disease, a sin, or simply something to suppress. They treated him exactly as they treated an addiction to drugs, pornography or alcohol. Therefore, as soon as I realized that I liked boys, I suppressed it and hid it, even to myself, because I didn’t want to be “bad.”

As I mentioned, before my trip I had the courage to tell a religious leader. But that little release that I had written down in my journal was soon gone. After my years in Italy, I returned to normal life in Utah to finish my studies. And at Brigham Young University, a university that belongs to the Mormon church and whose student body was made up almost exclusively of Mormons, the repression I felt grew stronger.

At that time he forced me to go out with girls to fulfill a divine mandate from God that told me that I had to marry one of them. I did everything a good Mormon should and beyond to make up for the shame I felt inside, and I looked forward to the arrival of this woman that I finally liked enough to fall in love and be like my straight friends, who were getting married very young.

So I came out of the closet a little bit, telling my friends and some of my family members that I liked boys, but that I would still be in church and that I would be able to control myself. It was no problem for my brothers, who were no longer Mormons, and they continued to treat me as usual. My parents, who still were, were surprised, but offered their support in whatever decision I made. As time went by, I ended up opening myself up to share my story publicly through a blog, to help other guys who were in the same way: I wanted to be an example that you could still be a good Mormon despite this “problem.”

To harmonize my religious sentiment and my sexuality, I started private and group sessions with a therapist that was attended by a lot of Mormon and gay guys like me. In fact, he was also a Mormon and gay, but he was married to a woman. In theory, it should be an example for us. In group sessions, the kids would meet with him to discuss the difficulties of being Mormons with SSA (same-sex attractions or “same-sex attractions”). We rejected the word gay because we didn’t want to live that kind of life.

The ideology of this group, which did not work directly for the church, but was independent, was that our homosexual feelings were aberrations of nature and that they could be removed. They told us that if we really felt masculine, male attractions would disappear and female attractions would return. They said that all this had its roots in childhood and they tried to investigate the relationships with parents, siblings and friends that would explain our lack of self-esteem and masculinity. They denied the real cause of our pain: lack of acceptance of ourselves and living in homophobic environments.

These sessions led me to meetings of other associated groups that had ex-gay experiences, where they used all kinds of “therapies” that, according to them, would help us overcome these attractions. For example, they used physical affection to desexualize contact with other men, to try to see men as brothers rather than potential partners. In another coexistence they used nudity so that we could get used to the male body as something normal, like the boys you see in a gym locker room, instead of a sexual object. At that time I was convinced that these practices would help me, but now I see that they were a lie and only delayed my acceptance process.

The first time I came to Spain it was to visit a colleague from these groups who was from Alicante. Later, when I had learned the language better, I returned in 2016 to study a semester in Alcalá de Henares, thanks to an agreement from my American university.

During that time, I missed groups and conversion therapy, feeling alone and spiritually weak. To fill that void, I began to attend a group for sex addicts that followed the format of Alcoholics Anonymous. I did not share the same problems as them, but I still believed that my attraction to men was part of an addiction that I had to cure and with them I felt comfortable. During those months, away from Utah and my family, I tried to talk to a guy on Tinder or Grindr, but I lacked the courage to get beyond the conversation. Fear and shame kept me from getting over the intense loneliness I felt at all times.

Returning to Utah after my first short stay in Spain was even tougher and I began to lose the control I had held for so many years. I’d hang out with Tinder guys only to block them on all of the networks the next day, overwhelmed by me, and then start the cycle with another. He despised gay people who lived their life outside of church. I believed that I was stronger because I had not fallen into that trap, the deceptive promise that the world threw that we had to be “ourselves” at all costs.

One day I spoke by phone with a colleague from my group in Madrid. I told him in a tone of contempt and superiority that a friend had left the church to live with her boyfriend. I explained that if I had a boyfriend, I could never have a position equal to that of heterosexual members in the church: I would always be a second-class member. He couldn’t be a leader or teach or anything, because he wouldn’t be following the rules.

This fellow, who was not Mormon, replied: “Well, I don’t think that the church of a God who loves all equally has created an organization with such inequality.” That little phrase was the key for me and, from that moment, everything began to change.

I had spent my entire life serving a God with a church that despised me. Despite that, I hadn’t left there. Why was he so masochistic? The pain and loneliness that tormented me did not go away with neither the best therapies nor the strongest prayers, because it was a game that I could never win. To do so, he would have to break the rules and stop playing completely. I started to think in a different way about my friend who had left everything to be with his boyfriend: he was envious and wanted to love someone enough to do something so brave. And he was sick of being so alone.

At that point, he had not yet fully broken with the church. But before returning to Spain, where I live now, I had to wait for my visa, so I moved to Kentucky to live with my parents. On the long drive from Utah to Kentucky, I had the courage to tell my mother: “I’m considering going out with boys and I want you to know.” She nodded, but we didn’t talk any more about it.

During those months of waiting, I got to meet gay guys in the area, not to fuck, but to go out, meet and have friends. When I returned from my dates, I realized that either dating was not a sin, or that the concept of sin that I had lived with all my life did not exist because I did not feel bad and it seemed the most natural thing in the world. . It was a very long process, but necessary and hard. I stopped praying. I stopped reading the Bible. I stopped asking forgiveness for sins that did not exist. I realized that I did not need any of all that and that they were chains that tied me.

When I settled in Madrid I understood that it was the perfect opportunity to start over and recreate my life the way I wanted it. At first I fell in love with any boy who spoke to me and everything seemed new and exciting, but at the same time I was very scared. I wanted to preserve some part of my existence as a Mormon, and those unhealthy mentalities about sexuality and sexual orientation would not be removed so easily. I was very disappointed in the first few months, but little by little I made friends who helped me adjust and I learned to be the kind of person I wanted to be.

Madrid has been the perfect place to normalize my homosexuality and take away the repressed homophobia that I had accumulated for years. Here I have never felt weird or different for being gay and I have never had to come out of the closet, because my orientation was an integral part of me. I remember the first times I went out to the bars and clubs of Chueca. I couldn’t believe there were so many people like me and did not understand how they lived so freely.

Before, I did what a good person would do because I felt obligated, or to avoid some punishment. I believed that being good God would give me some prize or take away my curse of homosexuality. Now I want to be because it is how I want to be, nothing more, and I feel that I have the purest and strongest motivation to be the best Christopher there is. In addition, I see that being gay is a strong point that has allowed me to know myself better and has endowed me with more empathy and love towards people who do not conform to the norm.

Today I have the freedom to do what I really want to do. Rather than being in constant war with myself, I have stopped fighting and left the battlefield to live in peace. I am not afraid to be who I am and when I look back at how I thought and acted before, I am grateful that I experienced all of this to be who I am.

In the end, you can’t choose your nature, but you can choose how you respond to it. I would not trade the freedom I have today for anything in the world. I have even returned to share my feelings on social networks, but no longer explaining that it is possible to be a Mormon despite the “problem” of homosexuality, but celebrating the new Christopher who is free. So I told it in the next Twitter thread, which had a lot of impact.

My friends and family, when they come to visit, comment on how happy I seem. Also, I am not the only one who has freed himself: several friends from my therapy groups have done the same and now enjoy the same freedom. Furthermore, I have been told that one of my therapists, who was married to a woman and working to become heterosexual, now lives happily with her boyfriend. The twists and turns of life.

Sometimes I think about what I would say to myself as a child, and it’s the same thing I want to say to anyone who reads this: you are perfect as you are; you are not a mistake. They will tell you that there are parts of you that are bad and that are not worth it, but it is a lie. In fact, one day, those parts that make you feel ashamed are the ones that will make you strong and unique. You are not alone and the people (and the gods) who are really worth will always love you, regardless of what you are or who you love.

