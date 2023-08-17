The premise corresponds to excellent news: the best things in the Rossoneri pre-season were shown by some of the new signings. Summer of revolution for Milan, with the arrival of eight new faces. Now that the tests are over (8 games in all), there is a first assessment on the entry market. In strict alphabetical order. So let’s start with Chukwueze: it’s the happy – very happy – news of the last friendly, against Novara. The Nigerian not only found his first goal for the Rossoneri, but he exhibited his entire repertoire: dribbling, imagination, throws, leaps, assisting his teammates. Now, finally, it will be a decidedly more unpredictable Milan and one that will no longer play only on the left. Chukwueze played against: Monza, Trento, Novara. Games as owner: 2. Minutes on the field: 154. Goals: 1.