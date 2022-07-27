the singer-songwriter Christian Nodal He never ceases to surprise, either with his changes in his image or with his new musical productions. Even his publications on social networks cause a stir among his faithful followers; in one of the most recent ones he left a lot to talk about, because of his possible incursion into cumbia.

Currently, the native of Caborca, Sonora, is working on his album “Foraji2”, after completing a successful tour of the American continent. However, he shared a little taste of one of his upcoming songs through his TikTok account.

In the video, the singer questions “Does the cumbiero genre not exist?” before sharing a song that he sings along with his companions.

Whether or not this song will be part of his next report, remains to be seen. If it were one of his new songs, it would be the first time that the Sonoran ventured into cumbia, despite the fact that in the past he has not hesitated when singing with other musical genres, such as: ranchero, norteño, banda and mariachi.

In the new album that Christian Nodal is preparing, the voices of Karol G, Ozuna, Sech Rels B, Marc Anthony, María Becerra, Gera Mx, Khea, Santa RM, C. Tangana, Kenia Os, Sebastián Yatra Porta and her partner will probably be heard. current Cazu.

Of course, Nodal’s album is still missing from the market. While this is happening, the singer announced that he would take a couple of months off before returning to the stage, since he has just revealed on his Instagram account that he will perform on August 3 in Colombia.