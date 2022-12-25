Here are the IPOs of 2023

If 2022 was a year to forget for IPOs, 2023 cannot be said to be more lively for the listing market in Bag. Prudence is a must among investors and several companies will try to understand how the market situation will evolve in the coming months before venturing to make their debut and be admitted to trading. Among the sectors most favored by the macroeconomic context there is certainly the energy sector. “He’s the healthiest one – explains to AdnKronos Vincenzo Longo, premium manager of Ig -. With the significant revenues that Plenitude has achieved, it could be among the most quoted names” for a debut on Piazza Affari, even if the IPO of the Eni subsidiary active in renewables will depend on market conditions, also because for the Six-legged dog the “strategic” value of the company is not the quotationbut plenitude itself, she said a few weeks ago the managing director of Eni, Claudio Descalzi.

Among the names at stake globally there are also those of TikTokone of the most popular social networks for sharing videos, with over a billion active users and an estimated value of over 50 billion dollars and Redditamong the most used social networks in the world, together with Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The company, founded in 2005, which allows you to access news, participate in discussions and share images and videos, has postponed the listing, which should have taken place in March 2022, to a date to be set and according to insiders for Reddit the bell could ring in 2023. “I don’t know if it will be the year of social networks, it’s not a good time – explains Longo – Social networks have to face a situation in which companies grow out of proportion and then be sold, as in the case of Elon Musk with Twitter and that makes them vulnerable.”

Of course is that whoever intends to be listed will need the moment to be favorable for the success of the operation. “Many IPOs jumped this year – Longo points out – and we expect that the market will no longer be so healthy or ready to accept an IPO in the wake of macroeconomic forecasts which see a near recession even in Europe and in the Usewhere many companies decide to list”. Among the sectors on which the spotlights are focused there is the automotivewith Lamborghinis in the lead, which according to rumors could open up to the market through an initial public offering. The listing on the Stock Exchange would allow the Bolognese house to produce supercars, which has a value estimated by Banca Akros of about 9 billion euros, to officially debut on the stock exchange.

“For other automotive sectors, such as bmw, there had been talk of a quotation for 15 years and it was done – says Longo -. Of Lamborghinis we have been talking about it for a while but it is a sector where the market segment is cyclical and could encounter serious difficulties. The demand for luxury goods, when the business cycle is bad, is not very strongA lot of the 2023 IPOs could be done in the second half of the year, he points out Longo “when the market can have a better reception”.

If the energy sector remains the most popular for hypo of 2023, together with “a few others”, it is not easy to predict who will be the next freshmen on the Stock Exchange. “There could be surprises in the pharmaceutical technology sector in conjunction with a resurgence of Covid, given that China continues to talk about it,” Longo says. Either way, it’s not going to be a good year for women hypo but very similar to 2022. “We have in mind the memories of the last decade, when the expansive maneuvers of the central banks were enormous – Longo points out -. Unfortunately we are about to enter the heart of the recession. NI don’t expect 2023 to be an exciting year for IPOs, far from it.”

