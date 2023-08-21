After having suffered the lockdowns for the longest and hardest due to the pandemic, China was set to stage an excellent economic rebound. The luxury sector promised to be one of the great beneficiaries, but as the months go by, the symptoms of improvement that the patient gave at first have given way to a series of figures and worrying signs that are far from drawing a miracle. economic. The real estate and banking markets are in a delicate situation and the authorities are maneuvering to try to contain the damage.

Thus, it has been learned this Sunday that the central bank and financial regulators requested in a meeting last Friday with executives from the sector greater involvement in the recovery through housing policy and an optimization of mortgage policies, according to reports stated in a statement from the People’s Bank of China yesterday. Without elaborating, Beijing is obsessed with more growth-boosting loans, while keeping an eye on preventing and reducing local government debt risks, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, the yuan flirts again with 2007 lows against the dollar, to the point that one wonders if the red dragon is on its way to becoming a black swan.

Putting the numbers in perspective. China is by no means in recession, but there are elements that deserve attention and there are many. The Chinese economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter compared to the previous one, a slower pace than expected and 1.4 percentage points below what it expanded in the first. Although in year-on-year terms the rise was 6.6%, this rise has a trick, because in the second quarter of 2022 the country was going through one of the most severe lockdown spells of the entire pandemic. The Chinese government set a growth target for 2023 of around 5%. Now, the experts’ forecasts are only revised downwards. Last week, five of the biggest names in the markets revised their outlooks down. Barclays said it expects a 4.5% rebound; Morgan Stanley, 4.7%; JP Morgan moderated it to 4.8%; Nomura at 4.6%; Deutsche Bank, 5%. However, at least for now, there are exceptions. The IMF was one of them, since at the end of July, decided to keep its forecast of 5.2% unchanged.

In more ways than one, China is the opposite of the West. While the bulk of Europe and the United States are still trying to shake off more persistent inflation than many anticipated, China is in deflation, with its CPI down 0.3% a year in July.

China’s industrial production and domestic consumption, two of the main assets of the world’s second largest economy, slowed down in July to an annual growth rate of 3.7% and 2.7% respectively. The value of exports has plummeted (-12.4% in June), business confidence remains in contraction territory (49.3 points) and youth unemployment set an all-time high in June, standing at 21.3%. . Last week, the national statistics office announced that it was going to stop providing this data temporarily, citing the need to do so to “improve and optimize the survey on labor data”, which was interpreted as a bad sign.

real estate and banking stress

According to calculations made by CaixaBank Research in a analysis carried out at the beginning of last year, the real estate sector represents 7% of GDP for China. This percentage grows to 24% of the total final demand by taking into account everything that it implies in other sectors indirectly. Last Friday, Evergrande requested to file for Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy law before its restructuring process. China’s once-top real estate company has liabilities of more than $300 billion and nearly $20 billion of debt held by international creditors, and its fall could spell trouble for those Chinese consumers who bought Evergrande’s projects off-plan. Country Garden, the largest developer in the country, faces the possibility of defaults after losing between 45,000 and 55,000 yuan (between 5,700 and 7,000 million euros) in the first half of the year. Chinese real estate investment data shows that between January and June 2023 there was a year-on-year decline of 7.9%.

The real estate and financial sectors are closely related. In banking, last July, entities issued new loans worth 345,900 million yuan, 47,420 million dollars, the lowest level since 2009. Beyond the general data, the main concern in this regard has a name and surname: Zhongzhi Enterprises. The shadow bank has assets of $137 billion and has defaulted on thousands of customers, according to Bloomberg. The US agency gives an account of how the Chinese authorities have created a committee to avoid contagion to the rest of the financial sector and how those affected by defaults have received visits from the police at their homes inviting them not to publicly protest the situation. In the midst of the maelstrom, last week the Chinese central bank lowered interest rates by 15 basis points to 2.5%.

Christiaan Tuntono, Asia Pacific economist at Allianz Global Investors, sees weak credit data for July combined with renewed concerns about the solvency of Chinese developers as the highlight of the problems China is facing in its real estate sector and banking. “We think that the Chinese authorities are faced with the dilemma of watching growth continue to weaken or increasing the scale of their stimulus measures. Although we maintain our base scenario of continued and more or less sustained economic support (without using an economic bazooka), as the pressure on the economy grows, the Chinese government has more possibilities to resort to desperate measures”, says the expert.

Opinions are divided on the possible global effects that this cocktail of problems can bring to China. From Pimco, three expert economists from the firm anticipate that the Chinese economic weakness and the decrease in prices will probably spread to global markets, which is good news in the short term for the fight against inflation. In a article published in The country, Alicia García Herrero, Chief Economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, pondered the issue and came to the conclusion that, due to China’s policy of promoting domestic consumption and production, the country is more disconnected from the rest of the world than usual. what would you think “China has been substituting imports for domestic production for almost a decade, especially in industrial goods, but also in final goods, as shown by the case of automobiles, but also the chemical sector and many others,” explains the expert.

