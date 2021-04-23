The government of Italy announced that from next Monday many containment barriers to the pandemic that punishes Italy will be gradually raised, taking advantage of the arrival of summer and the coronavirus seems to have entered a new waning cycle.

Among the rediscovered freedoms it will be possible to play football, dine in restaurants, but respecting the curfew which starts at 22 and concludes at 5. Also move freely with caution and go on vacation.

Many who have lost their jobs and their income due to restrictions hope to return to even a modicum of normalcy. Scientists from the Higher Institute of Health showed how much They fear the blow of a fourth acute phase of Covid-19.

The news that this Friday was able to vaccinate 400,000 people contributed to fueling optimism, reaching more than 16.8 million inoculated throughout the country. The goal is to achieve a rate of half a million vaccinated per day.

In a press conference, government experts explained that “the slow decline in new cases and the number of hospitalized patients is confirmed, but the general picture remains at a critical level.”

The square in front of the Duomo in Milan, this Thursday night, is empty due to restrictions to stop the pandemic. Photo: EFE

The authorities remarked that “it is essential that the population avoid all occasions of contact with people outside the nucleus of the home that are not strictly necessary.” And they added: “It is mandatory to adopt rigorous individual behaviors”. The invitation not to have too many illusions is clear.

Thursday’s data indicated 14,761 infected in 24 hours and 342 deaths during the day. The total rises to 118,700 deaths since the epidemic began 14 months ago.

Orange to yellow

Fourteen regions have been promoted to the yellow moderate risk tier, reborn after being removed for three months when restrictions were tight.

Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio, Veneto, Friuli-Venice-Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Abruzzo, Umbria, Campania and Molise, have 46 million inhabitants who will be able to move freely in the yellow area.

The center of Milan, deserted this Thursday night, due to the curfew. Photo: EFE

The decrease in the spread of infections it is reflected in the Rt index, which fell to 0.81. The normal level is 1.

Measurements will be harsher in the orange area, where the spread of the virus continues to be acute. It covers Calabria, Basilicata, Sicily, Valle d’Aosta and Puglia. In the red zone, only the island of Sardinia remains, which three months ago was the most virtuous, the only one white. The “all free” of the Sardinians was fatal, in a few weeks the pandemic returned disastrously and made it the most polluted region.

Fewer seriously ill patients

The president of the Higher Institute of Health, Professor Silvio Brusaferro, stressed that critically ill patients in intensive care have decreased dramatically, which fell from 3,526 a week ago to 3,151, with an occupancy of the beds of 35%. Also among those infected in general wards, it fell to 36%, with 23,155 admitted to all hospitals in the country, against 26,952 a week ago.

The reopening from Monday will allow individual and team sports activities to resume. As of June 1, the gates of the stadiums will be opened, with a maximum authorized of 500 spectators in closed places and a thousand if the spaces are open.

Also gradually from May 15 the pools will reopen and from June 1 the gyms. It will be allowed to practice sports outdoors in the municipality itself.

Bars and restaurants will serve lunch and dinner at their tables. In the first weeks only outdoors. From June 1 you can have lunch and dinner in the internal rooms.

Football stadiums will be able to reopen their doors from June 1 in Italy. Photo: REUTERS

Police control

The government insisted on highlighting that will monitor with an army of police officers so that the measures are strictly maintained safety, especially the minimum distances of one to two meters.

All businesses will open in the 19 yellow and orange regions. The problem is how many customers will come.

Markets and shopping centers will also open freely in mid-May.s. From mid-June the fairs will return and from July you can go to the hot springs and amusement parks.

Protests against curfew

This Friday the protests of the regions and the merchants affected by the government’s decision to maintain the curfew between 22 and 5.

The claim to run it at 23 o’clock to provide restaurants and theaters with a “more normal” summer schedule was useless. The discrepancy led to a clash between the claims of the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that if all goes well, in two weeks more openings can be made, even reducing the curfew hours.

Professor Brusaferro said that “in light of the current epidemiological situation, it is important to favor gradualness and progressiveness in loosening containment measures, especially in restrictions on movement.”

Open schools

The government is striving to ensure that by next week most of the 8.5 million primary and secondary students attend “in presence” to schools.

The bambini and the ragazzi they will meet in their beloved schools in the last five weeks of the school year. Then the summer holidays will arrive and the classrooms will be returned on September 1.

Pupils with chinstraps at a secondary school in Milan, this Thursday. Photo: EFE

The goal was to get 100 percent guaranteed attendance. But it will not be possible. School principals noted that in many classrooms there is no room for the 30 students admitted per class to attend, due to measures to maintain distances.

In the case of students in the last three years of secondary schools, a more dramatic issue is added: the insufficiency of the public transport system to guarantee safety.

Crowding is unavoidable at the end of classes, the main cause in the spread of infections. Young people also spread the virus among their relatives because many are asymptomatic, they do not know that they have been infected.

Buses, trains, subways are required to reduce the capacity of transport vehicles by 50%.

It is expected that it will be achieved in the upper levels of secondary schools that at least half of the students will be able to attend school. The other half will have to comply with the DAD, distance learning that allows them to follow the lessons online.

Rome, correspondent

CB