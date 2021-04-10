The numbers carry the unquestionable seal of the AFIP, cover the entire country and at one point speak of the economic impact of the endless, expensive quarantine that the Government armed last year to stop the advance of Covid-19 without stopping it, or even bruising it. And, for that very reason, they are a sample of the already fissured structure on which the new chain of constraints is now mounted.

Nationwide Retail Business Billing During the Pandemic. Source: CEP XXI on the basis of AFIP and INDEC.

From the outset, we have a map based on data from 77,000 retail stores, which can be found on the website of the Ministry of Productive Development and which covers the 24 provinces, including the CABA as such, and 90 parties and localities of the Metropolitan Area, that is, of the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires.

And where is that point from which the new official essay starts? Is in the impressive drop in average actual sales or turnover, discounting inflation, which exploded in April 2020 and continued when the pandemic had already been fully installed.

Billing of retail businesses in the metropolitan area during the pandemic. Source: CEP XXI on the basis of AFIP and INDEC.

No province was saved from the service, although compared to April-2019 they were notable are 69.8% from the Autonomous City, 47.8% from Buenos Aires and 76.7% from Tierra del Fuego, notable in themselves and greater or considerably greater than the 44% of Córdoba, the 35% of Santa Fe and the 26% of Misiones.

So many figures put together can and surely tire, but in more ways than one they explain the blows on blows that shake employment, consumption, economic activity and several other things. The formula of inverting or crossing causes and effects can be used, but nothing in the background will change.

More extensive, a second and also illustrative column of the report touches on 90 parties, towns and neighborhoods of the AMBA: that is, it brings the focus closer to more limited, recognizable and even familiar spaces.

There we have to, measured in figures, the worst shocks were suffered by the shops of Floresta, Balvanera and Flores, with collapses in sales that averaged 92%, 90 and 87% respectively. Nearby, there is an X-ray of the middle class or sectors that are relatively well off if not directly well off: Villa Crespo marks a drop of 74%; Belgrano says 73%; Retirement, 71; Recoleta and Colegiales 70 and San Isidro, 66%. No rarity, Villa Riachuelo, on the edge of the Riachuelo Buenos Aires, sings 76% and in the GBA Lomas de Zamora, 65 and Esteban Echeverría, 60%. For La Matanza, the sample scores 51%.

Just in case someone asks about the less pronounced retreat, the answer will say Buenos Aires party of General Las Heras, with a modest 12%; followed by President Perón, also from Buenos Aires, with 20%.

It is clear that even if we are dealing with different businesses and different consumers, the magnitude of a few drops implies sales that are almost nothing. Or they mean, plainly, the agony and disappearance of a business chorrera.

Better are the numbers that the official report registers towards November 2020 or January 2021, compared with the same months of the previous years: the casualties shrink a bit and are mixed with some also limited positive records. In any case, the result is not enough for the Government to be proclaiming victory: it says 70 reds against 20 blues.

Thus, as occurs with productive activities, everything that happens in commerce falls into the category of rebound not recovery or growth. And since that little that exists nowhere near compensates for the downturns in the second and third quarters, the sector went undercapitalized, got into debt and in a few cases went directly to the brink. According to data from CAME, an entity that represents small and medium-sized companies, last year 41,000 SME businesses lowered the blind.

If you take the Social Security numbers, which is equivalent to talking now about companies of all colors and blank economics, we have that between January and April 2020, 15,800 companies fell and close to 20,000 during the whole year. Also much effect of the quarantine and precedent of the current restrictions, the number of workers who lost regular jobs sings 188,000.

Industrialists and private builders count similar things when they are asked about the personnel templates. Only 16.6% of industrialists plan to increase it in the short term and the remaining 83.4% plan to keep it as it is today or reduce it, that is, an account that goes from the same from worse to worse; that of the builders says 25 and 75% respectively.

Paragraph of an economist with good access to the Casa Rosada: “Today the pandemic rules the whole line. It imposes decisions and defines the path. Compared to the fear that Alberto Fernández has of the effects of the health collapse, the cost of increasing public spending and the fiscal deficit and of closing the economy are worth little. “

There is a good explanation for him virulent or increasingly virulent speech of the President, sometimes no matter who it is addressed to. Another one goes through the state of the economy and social indicators plus a horizon that does not look exactly encouraging.

At this point, the painting collides with a chain that has crossed the official front since its origins: atomized ministries and atomized if not contradictory decisions and ideas, you bid for power and no one who really drives the economy. You can add the old subject of the absent plan, and close it with a single question: what plan can come out of this gathering of forces?

All eyes are still on who wears the minister’s belt, as if Martin Guzman He had a great capacity for decision and would not run, right now, the risk that while he proposes to start putting the public accounts on track, he will receive State expenses, subsidies and issuance. Surely necessary in the emergency, but far removed from the package of coordinated measures that recommended a re-outbreak of the announced pandemic.

The only thing that was lacking in this eggplant ceased to be lacking when, through the mouth of the director for the Western Hemisphere, IMF a strange, perhaps not so strange interference in foreign affairs crept in. Alejandro Werner said: “It seems that there are significant differences of opinion within the political alliance of President Fernández about the direction they should take, both with regard to politics and negotiations with the Fund”. Rigorously true, like his allusion to uncertainty, only that in the government there were those who interpreted that Werner also spoke on behalf of Guzmán and Guzmán’s position.

It was no surprise, instead, that the usually exalted Axel Kicillof He would have called the second wave of Covid-19 “tsunami” and “fright”, or warned that “this could end in catastrophe.” University assembly language, as some analysts say, or directly calculated and anticipatory verbal terrorism?

It is quite a definition that Fernández and Kicillof appeal to the cry, to fear when not to sarasa instead of informing, specifically, how and with what means they plan to face a crisis without borders for now. Obviously, closing is not a way out.