From Novak to Nba star Kyrie Irving, the diehard no vax: in the list of “celebrities”, champions of sport but also protagonists of the world of entertainment and VIPs

ROME. At the beginning of the vaccination campaign, in some countries such as Indonesia, influencers were included in the categories to be immunized as a priority to raise awareness of the need to protect themselves from the virus. Numerous “celebrities”, in reality, have turned out to be a dangerous detonator for the no vax anti-scientific propaganda, negatively affecting public opinion in the pandemic.

The disinformation map

Stars of the NBA and NFL, successful footballers and golfers. But also influencers and VIPs, who with their choices can affect millions of people. There is not only Novak Djokovic, immediately renamed Novax on social networks: in the galaxy of those who reject the anti-Covid immunization there are sportsmen and stars from all over the world. Among the most famous is Kyrie Irving, basketball player of the Brooklyn Nets, who has just returned to the court after two months of exclusion for his choice not to get vaccinated. “I’m doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences, ”said the 29-year-old, now reinstated only for away matches, given the vaccination obligation envisaged in the Big Apple.

The most sensational cases

The list of diehard no vax does not distinguish sports. There’s Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback and Super Bowl winner, who has publicly voiced his skepticism about the serum’s side effects. In Europe, German football has registered some of the most sensational cases. Like that of Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich, who backtracked after Covid caused him lung damage that kept him away from the pitch for more than a month. With him, some teammates have long formed a real anti-immunization front, which has then been crumbling also due to public pressure and the suspension of salaries.

Crossfitter

The infection also hit the well-known American golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who due to the coronavirus had to miss the Tokyo Olympics and lost almost 5 kilos, without however having convinced him to get vaccinated so far. Then there is the world of keyboard no vaxes with millions of followers. This is the case of the American naturalized rapper and singer from Trinidad Nicki Minaj, overwhelmed by criticism after claiming that a friend of her cousin would become “impotent” after being immunized. And although less famous, between conspiracy theories and accusations of “health dictatorship” similar messages continue to proliferate among tourist influencers and vegan crossfitters.