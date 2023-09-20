Ivan Provedel knows how to do it. The Lazio goalkeeper, who with a header in the fifth minute of injury time gave the Biancocelesti a last-second equalizer in their Champions League seasonal debut against Atletico Madrid, had already achieved it once: just over two years and half ago, on 7 February 2020, when he was at Juve Stabia in Serie B he scored the 2-2 goal in Ascoli in injury time, again with a header. Inscribing his name in the register of goalkeepers capable of becoming goalscorers.