The rainy days will come in a couple of months. It is a time when emergencies come in many Sinaloan cities. The canals that urbanization has built, in many cities of the State, in countless cases are completely full of garbage and waste that disable them as channels to carry rainwater. Especially when it coincides, for example, with a high tide, this flow of water becomes even more complicated. The contamination is from plastics to mattresses, and a lot of waste from various households is seen in these urban spaces.

This contamination is not the responsibility of any government order: federal, state or municipal. Of any legislator. It is an action of the inhabitants of those cities. That is, they are people who live or circulate in those cities. On some occasions, even on these channels, members of organized crime leave complete or dismembered bodies from homicides in plastic bags. The contamination of these rainwater channels is the product of a social action where there is no representation of citizen action. It is the action of subjects who are not observed by their King or Feudal Lord. They have no positive participation in the collective good, nor evaluation of the danger and damage of their action

Making those storm drains was an investment by the governments that are the product of an election. That is, the citizens voted to elect the rulers who used public resources to make them. But it is impossible for the federal, state and municipal governments to post a security guard every certain number of meters to prevent other inhabitants from littering in those public places. The only way to avoid seeing reports in the media in a few months of flooding of residential areas due to the overflow of the canals is for the citizens who live there to take care of these public spaces.

Surely more than one of the inhabitants of the vicinity of these channels, with the use of their cell phones, could denounce the criminals who pollute these public spaces and endanger the lives of other inhabitants. It should be noted that in many of the houses that are affected by the floods, there are children who cannot even fend for themselves to get to safety. By polluting, one may even be committing a homicide of infants who did not have the possibility of reaching the decision to stop those delinquent subjects. The action of denouncing these criminal polluters of public spaces would be an evaluative participation that would make these inhabitants not subjects, but CITIZENS of their city. Protectors of the public that is theirs. To them to give notice to the police so that they arrest those criminals who pollute and endanger the lives of other citizens.

Participation and evaluation is the only way to be a citizen. To prevent public goods from becoming a danger to others. And, once everyone in the city is a citizen, there will be no more pollution in the storm drains. That is what has been worked to build from the transition, construction and consolidation of democracy in Mexico.

Paragraphs: From a Mexican and Sinaloan novelist

Elmer Mendoza is one of the most renowned Mexican and Sinaloan novelists. One of his first novels was “The Lover of Janis Joplin”. In that work he managed to bring together the diversity of many cultural, social and economic aspects of Sinaloa at the end of the seventies: the left in politics and its radicalization, drug trafficking, migration to the USA. He published it in 2001. Today, Elmer Mendoza returns to travel the planet and participate in black novel festivals. Yesterday, Saturday, he received the Black and Criminal Award from the Atlantic Festival of the Black Gender (he was awarded this recognition in 2020, but Mendoza could not collect it then or last year due to restrictions as a result of the pandemic). The distinction took place in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. The best tribute is to read the novels of Elmer Mendoza, kind reader, in these days of Holy Week and Easter, what better than reading a novel of detectives and mysteries. There are those of Elmer Mendoza for those who have not read it yet.