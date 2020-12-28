Rakhi Sawant became pauper, that’s why she is doing Big Boss Rakhi Sawant joined the first season of ‘Bigg Boss’ as a contestant and in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ she is playing the game once again as a contestant. The reason is financial troubles. Before entering Bigg Boss house, Rakhi Sawant in a conversation with ETimes TV had said that she is doing ‘Bigg Boss 14’ because she was a pauper and in dire need of money. Rakhi told, ‘To be honest, I need a lot of money. I want a second chance to come to Bollywood. I want to win the trophy. I have always wanted to win this show, but never had such an opportunity in my career. This time I want to win ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Prize money is also very high – 50 lakhs. I want to win the cash prize because I need the money. ‘

Ijaz came in Big Boss by borrowing money from friend In an episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Ejaz Khan revealed about his financial crunch and said that he had only 4 thousand rupees and borrowed money from a friend. He told Shardul Pandit, “I had only 4 thousand rupees in my account and I took 1.5 lakh rupees to give advance from friend.” Ijaz then revealed about his financial condition, mental stress, sexual abuse and depression.

Shardul had returned home due to financial constraints, Bigg Boss gave him a chance Like Ejaz Khan, Actor and RJ Shardul Pandit went through financial crisis. Before coming to Bigg Boss house, he had told on social media that he has no work, due to which he is facing tightness. Shardul Pandit, who has worked in TV shows like ‘Bandini’, ‘Godbharai’, ‘Kisi Mohabbat Hai Season 2’, ‘Kuldeepak’ and ‘Siddhi Vinayak’, was so upset that he left acting and returned to his home in Indore. In a conversation with the Bombay Times, he said that he had no other option but to return home due to depression, financial constraints and lack of acting opportunities. And the projects that were found, got out of hand due to the lockdown. Shardul then got the offer of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and he left. But luck accepted something else. Shardul Chand became homeless after weeks and is still looking for work.

Vikas Gupta is struggling with money Vikas Gupta appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 11’ as a Contestant and now once again he is playing as a Contestant in the 14th season. Vikas has been a part of ‘Bigg Boss’ a total of 4 times so far. But coming into ‘Bigg Boss 14’ was his need and he needed money. Vikas himself admitted in an interview that he is in great need of money and debt as well, due to which he has to win ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Host Salman Khan also spoke about Vikas Gupta’s financial troubles in a ‘Weekend Ka War’ episode.

Wanted money to teach son, that’s why ‘Bigg Boss’ Rahul Dev, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 10’, was also a part of the show simply because he was also struggling with financial problems. In an interview given to a news agency, then Rahul Dev had said, “I am doing Big Boss only for financial reasons.” I did this show because of my son Siddharth, who is studying abroad. I want money for his studies. This time I got a good deal, so I accepted the offer of the show.

‘Bigg Boss’ is a platform that has won the fortune of many celebrities. Through this show, where many celebs got a new career in their career, there were some who went missing. But whatever it is, ‘Bigg Boss’ has also supported many celebrities financially.