Luxury watches are the male power symbol of the moment. It is an opinion, true, but the arguments to sustain it are very powerful: you just have to take a look at the collections of the great men of the moment in sport, music or business. From Mark Zuckerberg to Tom Brady passing through J Balvin, Maluma, Connor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi. Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Tag Heuer, or Jacob & Co, the house of the favorite special editions among soccer players as inspired by the godfather. There is a market for all, although only a very small number, of pockets can access its models. But, if we talk about a fashion watches house, in the 21st century, it has a name and surname: Richard Mille.

With a very clear strategy, conquer the luxury clock sector from sports, with an approach away to that image that, more or less, we all have in mind when we think of a luxury clock, Richard Mille has conquered some of the best known dolls on the planet. Above all, that of the great sport stars that do not play football, starting with Rafa Nadal.

Richard Mille’s latest model, RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat Miles Chamley-Watson



Richard Mille





It is true that a good part of Richard Mille’s success rises in commercial agreements. Without going any further, his link with Nadal lengthens much more than a decade, and also collaborates with structures such as Ferrari Formula 1 or the UAE Cycling team, the best in the squad. But this is not at odds that his ultralight and ultraplanes watches, of futuristic and very sports aesthetic, are desire among celebrities.

It is not for less: we are talking about Unique watchmaking workswithout any comparison in the market. A Richard Mille is unmistakable. And this was surely the objective of the Swiss watchmaker when he decided to found his own homonymous home at the beginning of this century, after 30 years of experience in different high -level projects within several brands of watches and high -end jewelry. Mille combined, as recognized by the firm, “his fascination with technology, his understanding and personal passion for racing cars, the satisfaction he experienced by challenging the limits of speed by land, sea and air, as well as his special weakness for design and ergonomics” to create watches with an aesthetic and operation never seen to date. «My goal was Create a new and pointer segment within the High Watch market And I was excited to discover what the result could be, ”acknowledges Richard Mille himself in statements collected by the brand.









A quarter of a century later, somewhat less to be fair, since the first Richard Mille watch, RM 001 Tourbillon, which occurred in a first series of 17 watches, saw the light just less than 25 years ago, there is no famous that does not want to have a Richard Mille in its personal collection.

The founder of the Richard Mille brand



Richard Mille





Many of the famous characters who wear a Richard Mille on their wrist are athletes, and some carry it thanks to a commercial agreement with the brand. But it is not so in all cases.

Below we show you a selection of male celebrities that have recently presumed Richard Mille. The list is impressive.

Fernando Alonso

The last famous one we have seen with a Richard Mille watch has been Fernando Alonso. A few days ago, the Asturian pilot left his last sports car, a special edition of Ford that is worth a million euros, to walk through Monaco at the wheel of the impressive Aston Martin Valkyrie, a car of 4 million euros that chef Gordon Ramsey also has.

When leaving the car, Fernando Alonso Lucía One of the 75 pieces of the Richard Mille RM 47 Tourbillon ‘Samurai’ In black ceramics and yellow gold, a clock that was born from the collaboration between the Swiss watchmaker and the Asturian pilot and whose design is inspired by the traditional Japanese culture that has personally marked Alonso. Market price: around 1,300,000 euros.

Matthieu van der Poel

Richard Mile’s last sports signing is The cycling star Mathieu van der Poel, who already looks at Richard Mille’s models when he trains and competes both on the road and in Grange and Ciclocross, a discipline in which he is seven times world champion.

The famous archiris jersey combined with the Richard Mille’s clock is wonderful to the Dutch cyclist. And, one of the great advances of the Swiss firm’s watches is that they are so light that professional athletes do not hesitate to wear them in iconic scenarios of their respective disciplines.

Lewis Hamilton

LEWIS HAMILTON took little after signing by Ferrari to start looking RM 67-02 Italy valued around 300,000 euros. He was taken by the English pilot on his first visit to Maranello, when he wore an iconic look that left us postcards for memory.

Pharrell Williams

Vuitton’s creative singer and director has a favorite clock: the Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari, valued at 1.8 million euros. The clock, which Pharrel Williams has taken in public in places such as the central track of Roland Garros, is the result of a collaboration between the Swiss watchmaker and the Ferrari team of Formula 1. only 150 units of this Ultrapla of only 1.75 millimeters thick.

Carlos Sainz

To Carlos Sainz, during his last stage in Ferrari before signing for the Williams team, we saw him act as a model to wear the aforementioned edition of Richard Mille for the Rampante Cavallino, the UP-01 Ferrari. The clock, which barely weighs three grams, is not the only clock of the brand that the Spanish pilot has, which was stolen from a unit of RM 67-02 after a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Milan. This is a clock that the Swiss house developed with German tennis player Alexander Zverev, and its price is 300,000 euros to change.

Thousands Chamley-Watson

Richard Mille has chosen thousands Chamley-Watson, an English wielder and professional model, Olympic medalist in Paris 2024to perform the official photographic campaign of the brand’s latest models, the new RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat in titanium or terracotta or white quartz. “His rectangular boxes and his fascinating manufacturing calibers, precise and pure, that evoke a geometric harmony that inspires a serene contemplation,” explains Richard Mille about this new model that looks like the icon of the last Olympic Games, which has been wearing the RM watches for some time.

Tadej Pogacar

The winner of the last Tour of FranceTadej Pogacar, one of the great stars of world sport, walked along the French roads wearing a special edition of RM 67-02 with a yellow strap included.

This was possible thanks to the collaboration of Richard Mille with the Pogacar team, the UAE, to show off his watches during the Great Boucle. The clock in question weighs 32 grams “thanks to the combination of TPT® compound materials, degree of grade 5 and the elastic belt, the lightest ever created by the brand.”

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City coach appeared at one of his last visits to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium with A Richard Mille watch valued at 1.3 million euros.

The Pep Guardiola is not any clock, it is one of the 50 units of the Richard Mille 27-01 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal. Although we know that the Catalan coach also has, at least, a Richard Mille RM010.

Rafa Nadal

Rafa Nadal has been wearing Richard Mille watches, which has made special editions inspired by one of the stars that has most influenced the image level to elevate the Swiss brand to what it is currently. Iconic is, for example, the image of a young and hairy Nadal conquering Wimbledon’s green grass with a Richard Mille on his wrist.

One of the watches that Nadal has worn from Richard Mille is automatic RM 35-03whose most prominent technical advance is the new rope mechanism that the brand has baptized as a butterfly rotor. In the market, its price can exceed several million euros.