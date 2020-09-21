Radhika Apte – always felt safe with you Payal Ghosh, 21 September, ie on Monday, where the case is going to be lodged at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, while Radhika Apte has supported Anurag Kashyap by posting a post on Instagram. Radhika shared her picture with Anurag Kashyap, writing, ‘You have been one of my closest friends. You have inspired me and always supported me. You have always treated me as one and cherished mutual love and respect for each other. From the day I came to know you, I have always felt safe in your presence. You have always been my most trusted friend. ‘

Mahi Gill said- they can’t do that In a conversation with our colleague, ETimes, Mahi Gill said, “I really don’t want to talk on this issue.” Much of the same negative is happening around us. It is very easy to name anyone, just because they launched us. All I want to say is that I have known Anurag for quite some time. We have not been in contact for some time, but it is so certain that Anurag cannot say the same for any of his actors. This is my statement and I have nothing to say on this issue now.

Taapsee first supported, told the biggest feminist Taapsee is one of the few who first supported Anurag Kashyap. Posting on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, ‘My friend, this for you. I know that you are a very big feminist. You will meet soon with a new art on the set of the film. In which it is clear how powerful and meaningful women are in your created world.

The matter is political and personal revenge: Sayani Gupta Sayani Gupta, who came into the limelight with ‘Four More Shots’, wrote,’ Looked at some of the worst human types in the last few months. One who justifies one’s death for personal revenge. Others who use one of the most important movements for political revenge. Sayani is talking about the Meitu movement here. He has added the hashtag #IStandwithAnuragKashyap.

This is not possible, not at all: Anjana Sukhani Actress Anjana Sukhani has also tweeted, ‘It is not possible in any form that Anurag Kashyap will behave inappropriately with a woman or exploit her. This is simply not possible.

I can never trust these allegations: Gulshan Gulshan Devaiah, who has distinguished himself from films like ‘Satan’ and ‘Hunter’, wrote on Twitter, ‘I have unconditional support for the #MeToo movement. I have unconditional love and respect for Anurag Kashyap, who has done more for Outsiders than all those who are talking big on Nepotism. I do not ‘believe’ the allegations leveled against him. Hopefully the truth will prevail, we have complete faith in God. ‘

Within two days, the entire world of director Anurag Kashyap has changed. It is interesting that Kangana Ranaut, whom Anurag Kashyap was recommending on Twitter to ‘climb China’ two days ago, while Kangana is now constantly targeting Anurag Kashyap after allegations of sexual abuse of Payal Ghosh . Payal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that Anurag forcibly sexually abused her a few years ago. Bollywood has once again split into two factions after the matter came to light. While many people are criticizing Anurag, many actors from Radhika Apte to Taapsee Pannu have come in support of Anurag Kashyap.