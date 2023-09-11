After many ups and downs, now only the light of the spotlight. Those reserved for those who, in one way or another, manage to steal the show. From Milan to Dublin, via Amsterdam, comes the confirmation of the new Denzel Dumfries who makes not only his compatriots, but above all the Nerazzurri fans happy. The one admired in the last period is in fact the best version ever seen of the Dutch arrow, at least in terms of continuity and ability to make an impact: crucial and decisive in the first three seasonal outings for the Nerazzurri, the arrow from Rotterdam was also the absolute protagonist of the two Dutch successes in the last Euro24 qualifying matches against Greece and Ireland.