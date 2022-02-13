After a start to the season in which he was noticeable only for his strides, the Dutchman, who cost a fifth of Hakimi, entered the hearts of the fans with substantial and quality performances even against Milan and Naples. Now the Liverpool exam

“It’s not the result we wanted, but it was a great battle for all of us. Focus now on the Champions League.” Denzel Dumfries is not satisfied and with a post of him tells his state of mind after the 1-1 in Naples. The 25-year-old Dutchman also at Maradona was among the best of him and has now entered the hearts of the fans. Even at the beginning of the season they seemed unconvinced and regretted Hakimi. The one that had been sold to PSG for a figure five times higher than what Inter paid to PSV for the Dutchman.

Like Hakimi – And Dumfries seems to be retracing the footsteps of the Marrakesh Express. Including a start to the season full of hitches and repetitions. Because getting used to a new way of life, to an unknown language and above all to a football and a position on the pitch different from the usual references is never easy. Hakimi himself took two or three months to get going, with Conte using it in fits and starts at the beginning of last season, while squeezing it in Appiano to learn the secrets of the defensive phase above all. Then the Moroccan became an improper weapon in a team that relied heavily on two slings (the other was Lukaku) to wait for the opponent and put him on the restart. With Inzaghi, Inter prefers to manage the game, often have the ball at their feet and bring many men close to the opponent’s area. So much so that the Skriniar and Bastoni arms go up much more than before. See also Scamacca, Inter raises. Anti-Juve move of 45 million to have him in the summer

Hard start – Arrived in Appiano at the end of August after a European starring with Holland (seasoned by two goals), but also a missed preparation as the PSV – it happens the intention to leave Eindhoven – left him to train alone, Denzel arrived from Inzaghi which was a blank sheet of paper. Athletic work was combined with tactical work (complete with dedicated repetitions and videos), to make him understand timing, positioning and game movements. Despite the parenthesis in Oranjie, Dumfries in the club has always played in a 4-way line, so in the Nerazzurri there was to get to know the new teammates, to oil mechanisms and synchrony, to understand the moment in which to leave and when to lower himself, the ‘agreement with Skriniar but also with Barella, right-wing midfielder. So much so that in the first few outings the feeling was that the Dutchman had a great stride (precisely as a fifteenth century rider), but in the phase of non-possession he still understood little. Even his long levers did not help him in the short term when it was necessary to provide cover against short-lived offensive outsiders. See also Caprari and Kalinic respond to Orsolini: Verona overturns Bologna

Substance and marathons – Matteo Darmian darted on the right wing, a very precious jolly and capable of pushing but also defending. So much so that Inzaghi, if necessary, also used him behind, instead of Bastoni. The injury in Venice (November 27) however marks a watershed. Because Dumfries – fresh from the penalty obtained at the last breath against Juve and embraced on the bench by D’Ambrosio after the goal with which he had directed the victory of Empoli – from that day began a new life. And when Darmian was back at his disposal, Inzaghi still insisted on the former PSV even in the toughest matches. The ownership in the derby and against Napoli was rewarded by super performances (in the derby he had also scored, eating in the lead of Theo, but Perisic had crossed from an irregular position by a whisker) and by an incredible safety. Al Maradona Denzel was among the few to save himself from suffering in the first half, he broke through several times on the right, he nearly scored (he would have been fourth in the league), but he also defended hard. See decisive diagonal on Osimhen, in the 53rd minute. The crash test against Manè and Salah’s Liverpool arrives on Wednesday. Former 15th center Dumfries is ready for another marathon on the wing. See also Allegri-Morata, sparks on the pitch: "You gave him a foul, shut up"

