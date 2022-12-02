Marco Bellinazzo, journalist of the Sole 24 Ore, has for years been one of the most important scholars of the new frontiers of football. A sport that embodies many other elements, moving frightening economic interests and thus transforming itself into a leading geo-political actor, capable of determining balances that go far beyond the playing field.

In this chat with TPI explains the profound meaning of his latest denunciation essay, “The new wars of football” (Feltrinelli).

You explicitly spoke of “new football wars”. What is the situation of global football?

«It is increasingly a tool aimed at affirming interests that have little to do with sport, at least with a certain idea of ​​sport and football. It is a natural evolution and, in a certain sense, even a positive one, but in the last ten to fifteen years the process that has led to affirming the need to make football economically sustainable has deteriorated. The recession that hit European football for the first time following the pandemic has weakened and made this world even more vulnerable. Today we see the increasingly massive presence of governments, investment funds and funds that refer to autocracies, if not real dictatorships, which buy clubs or pieces of professional leagues».

We think of Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City.

«Of course, but in my book I have made a reconstruction that starts from before. Football has always been used by dictatorships for political propaganda, but in 2003 the leap in quality took place. Putin, in fact, was erecting his new neo-tsarist regime but found himself in difficulty, also due to the atrocities that were emerging in relation to the war in Chechnya. To which he understood that sport could be an ideal tool to mitigate some asperities from the point of view of image, accredit his regime and make him more sympathetic in the West: now we call it sportswashing. And so he exploited it with both hands, sending Roman Abramovich, a young oligarch who had worked his way into his court, to buy Chelsea, a London club that was on the brink at the time. However, he didn’t just let him buy him: he wanted him to buy the best players on the market to make him immediately successful and subvert the continental hierarchies ».

So Putin also used football to gain credit.

«Yes, because football is a passepartout much faster than any other diplomatic operation, immediately opening the doors, influencing the image of a certain country and allowing those who exploit it to present themselves as an authoritative and credible subject in the eyes of opinion publish. Not surprisingly, from that moment on, the entire British economy was increasingly intertwined with Russian investments. Now, speaking of London, we talk about Londongrad. Other Russian oligarchs have also bought clubs in Great Britain, transforming the Abramovich method into an almost scientific, very cynical model for bending football to interests that are neither sporting nor economic, given the considerable losses, but precisely image , therefore geo-political».

Russians, Chinese, Americans, Qataris, Emiratis: can football “colonization” be considered a sign of decline of the Old Continent?

“There is no doubt. The Americans, in the last two years, have not only bought English clubs but more than sixty football clubs around Europe».

But they are selling Liverpool and Manchester United.

«There, more than anything else, we are dealing with companies for financial benefit. Those clubs, in fact, were purchased with a few hundred million euros (United even in debt, repaying the debt accumulated with the company’s revenues and thus provoking many protests from Red Devils fans) while today they have extraordinary, ranging from 4-5 billion for Liverpool to 7-8 for United. Therefore, we are looking for buyers or members who want to invest in the club, allowing the current owner to enhance their investment».

«We live in a completely changed global football order, and it has changed since 2015, when the United States, having become victims of the commercialization that was carried out with regard to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, awarded to Qatar precisely to their detriment, started a very determined campaign to subvert the Blatter system, which saw the executive committee as absolute power within FIFA. With the FBI investigation in 2015, that power was, in fact, canceled and the determining role in FIFA today belongs to the assembly of the two hundred and eleven countries that compose it».

More than the UN.

«Exactly, because many unrecognized nations aspire to have space within FIFA even before aspiring to a seat in the United Nations, which makes us understand the prestige of this assembly. After all, having one’s national football team recognized is an accelerator for obtaining state recognition».

The World Cup is underway in Qatar. What will change, after them, in the balance of global football?

«A lot will change because, as a function of this transformation, we have in Infantino the first president of global football who politically controls FIFA thanks to the votes of Africa, Asia and North America, with an increasingly marginal role for Europe. And this also explains the great war underway with UEFA, which still holds the economic power of football because it invoices three times as much as FIFA, and the attacks that have reached UEFA itself through the Super League and the proposal for a biennial World Cup. There may be an exacerbation of these phenomena. It is no coincidence that in my book I have put Putin, Infantino and bin Salman on the cover, dominus of Saudi Arabia which is a candidate to host the 2030 World Cup, in opposition to the European candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine».

«These scenarios lead us to understand how deep is the attraction of football, and also of the Olympic sports, because the same thing applies to the IOC, towards dictatorships. We need to be aware of this and take the appropriate countermeasures, in order to save our values, which are also important and distinctive in football, especially as regards its function in relations within and between nations”.

A major Exor shareholder said that football is now the stuff of emirs. What will become of Juventus after the cyclone that hit it?

«Juventus will make Juventus, in the sense that they are a central team for Italian and European football. Today we are witnessing a change of governance, which is also a change of philosophy, imposed by John Elkann and his management. Therefore, on the one hand we will see what the criminal and sporting trials will lead to with respect to the old management, establishing whether irregularities have been committed, of what type and with what possible sanctions, while on the other hand the club will have to regain its balance and have, together with Inter and Milan, a leadership role in Italian football to try to curb the decline of our football compared to what is happening in Europe and in the world”.

«It is certainly a very difficult scenario but I imagine that, on the occasion of the centenary of the Agnelli family as president, Elkann’s goal is to celebrate the anniversary by restoring serenity and making the club competitive again».