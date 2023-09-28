From Putin’s architect to super wanted: this is who Lanfranco Cirillo from Brescia is

‘Putin’s architect’: eccentric, adventurer, ended up at the center of scandals, now an international wanted man and accused in a trial in Brescia. Lanfranco Cirillo64 years old, from Roncadelle, Brescia, tells AGI that he reaches him by telephone in Moscow some of the juiciest episodes contained in the autobiography “Putin’s Architect – My life in the Russia of the oligarchs” in bookstores a few days ago and written together with the journalist Fiammetta Cucurnia. It’s impossible not to start from him: “Yes, I met Putin, he is a very intelligent and curious person. We often saw each other on official occasions: conferences, inaugurations. He is a man who deeply loves his land. In 2013, given my commitment as an architect in Russia, where I worked for 44 billionaires on the ‘Forbes’ list, I wrote him a letter asking for citizenship. In 2014 I received the news that the president had granted it to me with a specific decree, the first Italian to have this honor. He called me ‘the imported architect’”.

‘Putin’s architect’ but the sumptuous villa on the Black Sea that Navalny with the Anti-Corruption Foundation attributed to him, the leader did not commission it “even if that definition changed my life”. “No, that gigantic building does not belong to Putin. No one in the world, I think, would want a residence like this for themselves. Too big, too everything. Actually I was commissioned by a Russian company to host conferences. It has been said that it is a copy of Berlusconi’s villa in Sardinia but that is not the case, I have never been there.”

There is also space in the book for the legal case that sees him on trial for an alleged multimillion-dollar tax fraud and the recipient of an international arrest warrant. Cirillo doesn’t seem to lose his boldness and wit: “After Messina Denaro died, I’m here. In any case, I’m fine in Russia, Moscow is a city ahead of other European capitals and the sanctions aren’t felt at all, nothing is missing”. Has Putin demonstrated the intelligence that he also recognizes in invading Ukraine? “I don’t know the answer, I have no real information on why that war happened. As between divorcing spouses, perhaps the blame should be divided. It shouldn’t have gotten to that point. But I make an appeal for peace: no more kids going to die at the front in this fratricidal war. And, speaking of young people: my advice to thirty- or forty-year-olds who don’t leave home is to do like me who started with a cardboard suitcase and became very rich. Get out of Italy: the world is full of opportunities.”

