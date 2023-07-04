Electoral political polls today July 4, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Italians have a negative opinion of Putin and Zelensky and would prefer our country to maintain a more neutral attitude: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Quorum/YouTrend for Sky TG24.

As for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the opinion of the respondents is negative (80%). Only 13 percent have a positive opinion on Putin while 7% have no opinion on the matter or prefer not to answer the question.

Negative opinion also on the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, even if with very different numbers. The sample, in fact, is substantially divided in half. 46% judge Zelensky negatively, 41% have a positive opinion while 13% do not answer the question.

On the position held by our country on the war in Ukraine, the opinion of the Italians is positive, albeit only slightly. In fact, 42% have a positive opinion, 36% a negative one, while 22% have no opinion on the matter.

According to most Italians, our country should disengage itself from the conflict, albeit with due distinctions. In fact, 33% of those interviewed believe that Italy should maintain a neutral attitude with a stop to arms and funding to Kiev, while 23% believe that Italy should continue to support Ukraine economically but without sending additional weapons in Kiev.

On the other hand, 24 percent of the sample agrees with sending new weapons to Ukraine, but not with sending troops, while 6 percent would like more military support. 14% do not have an opinion on the matter or prefer not to answer the question.

Sky TG24 / Quorum YouTrend

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.