Re-elected for a new mandate, in clearly rigged elections and without real opponents, the Russian President Vladimir Putin achieved an approval rating of 87%, the maximum he received in five electoral consultations. But Putin still didn't want to overdo it completely, to maintain a fiction of democracy. Other autocrats have not hesitated to assign themselves votes of up to 100%, without forgetting the very high percentages obtained by the Bulgarian rulers in the communist era, which have become proverbial in Italy.

The North Korean leader came to power in 2011 after his father and grandfather Kim Jong Un he outclassed his friend Putin. Voter turnout in North Korea's parliamentary elections is consistently 99.9%. For each seat there is a candidate, who always obtains 100%. This was the case for Kim in 2014 and her powerful sister Kim Yo Jong in 2019.

Even the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin he was not satisfied with anything less than 100% of the votes. The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, stopped at 80% in August 2020, in disputed elections not recognized in the West. Considered the real winner, the opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was forced to flee abroad. Meanwhile, across Belarus people took to the streets in mass protests that failed to overthrow the regime, but demonstrated the falsity of the official election result.

In Syria, the president Bashar Assad – in power for 30 years after succeeding his father – has always achieved very high electoral results. In 2014 it came close to 89% and in 2021 it reached 95%, in a country that has been devastated by civil war since 2011, where the opposition is subjected to brutal repression.

Finally, last month, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev he was reconfirmed for a fifth term with 94%, after a new crackdown on opposition activists and journalists.