Efesé goes from giving prominence to young players on loan to betting on players with a contract and experienced in professional football De Blasis, in a match against Celta. Chichizola, last season, with Getafe. Datkovic, with the Lokomotiva Zagreb shirt. / BASQUE DIARY | GETAFE CF | SD HUESCA RUBÉN SERRANO Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 02:11



The winter market, the urgency of a reform in the squad and the departure of Borja Jiménez in December have completely changed the priorities of the sports commission in this ‘window’ of signings so important for the future of Cartagena in professional football. If in the summer you bet on a profile of loaned footballers, young