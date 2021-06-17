Actor Rubén Aguirre, who died on June 17, 2016, will be forever remembered by Professor Jirafales.

The character was that of a teacher who had to deal with the younger generation in the Chavo neighborhood in the classroom. In addition, after school hours he came to visit – always with his bouquet of flowers – his eternal love Doña Florinda.

On the other hand, to name him, his incorrigible students had endless nicknames. All alluding to his height and slim build. They used to call it “El Ferrocarril Parado”, “El Tubo de Cañería” and “La Garrocha con Patas” or “Maestro Longaniza”.

El Shory, in El Chapulín Colorado, another of his remembered characters.

But this was not the only role that Aguirre he performed in the world of Chespirito.

His beginnings on television

An engineer by profession, his arrival on the screen was a bit by chance or by a marked destiny.

Aguirre at the end of the 70s he was an executive of the Independent Television of Mexico and was in charge of some demos of programs.

This is how he met Roberto Gómez Bolaños -Chespirito.



Rubén Aguirre played several characters on Chespirito’s shows.

With his great intuition and eye to discover talents, Chespirito summoned him to integrate The super geniuses of the Square Table and Chespirotada.

These two skits were broadcast as part of the program Saturdays of fortune, between 1968 and 1969.

Then I am part of The Super Geniuses of the Square Table, which was the prelude to the mythical program Chespirito.

The characters of Rubén Aguirre

Already in times of the mythical program Chespirito, in addition to the character of Professor Girafales, gave life to other equally endearing characters.



Rubén Aguirre died in 2016, at the age of 82.

In Los Chifladitos

Roberto Gómez Bolaños, played on this mike Bonaparte shower; Y Aguirre, to Lucas Tañeda.

Tañeda suffered from a personality disorder but had more connection with reality than his partner.

With the Chómpiras

The irreverent policeman who lived in love with Marujita was his contribution on set. In this case, next to El Chómpiras, El Botija and La Chimoltrufia, who also worked at the hotel run by Don Lucho.



Professor Jirafales was the emblematic character of Rubén Aguirre.

With El Chapulín Colorado

Ruben Aguirre It was The Shory, a dangerous gangster. that is part of the band of Cuajináis and Tripaseca. Apparently he is the most dangerous, cold and calculating of the band, he has many nicknames and his real name is Ruben Perez.

Rubén Aguirre after Chespirito

As for the rest of the characters in the program, the end of Chespirito was a financial shock for Ruben Aguirre.

Gomez Bolaños He was left with the rights to the characters and the actors found themselves from one moment to the next without the possibility of exercising their trade and earning a living. This led many to face the creator of the program in court.



Rubén Aguirre was one of the unconditional actors of Chespirito.

Alternatively, Aguirre he tried his luck in Argentina with a show of his own.

Back in Mexico, a bad streak began. A serious traffic accident required him and his wife a large number of operations.

Then a previous condition of diabetes escalated and added a kidney stone problem.

With these paintings, his deterioration intensified; already 82 years old, Aguirre died in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.

