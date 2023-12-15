From prison to work, the sustainable cycle workshop opens in Genoa



Genoa – Tomorrow, Saturday 16 December, from 10am it opens to the public in via Santi Giacomo e Filippo, at 29R, “New cycles – Sustainable Ciclofficina”, or a bicycle repair shop inspired by the principles of social, economic and environmental sustainability. It is the natural continuation of the training work carried out in the workshop inside the Marassi prison, carried out in partnership with ll Biscione, a cooperative society.

The educational path involves the inmates from 50 to 100 hours, aimed at the acquisition of necessary technical skills, but which also includes relational support and training to fully prepare the reintegration into work of detained people. The workshop is managed by a professional manager, Massimo Montagna, a competent and passionate cyclist: Nuovi Cicli's cycle mechanics, at least two, will be hired – ideally starting from January – for a maximum of 12 months, integrating and completing the training received in prison, thus preparing for a full and stable position in the world of work.

For Luca Bianchi, founder of Nuovi cycles onlus“today begins a new social, collective, sustainability, inclusion and also economic challenge because the ambition is to break even for the cycle workshop activity. This is why we rely a lot on the network, from passionate individual users to fleets of e-bikes , from institutions, to those who wish to contribute socially and with mobility to make Genoa an increasingly sustainable city”. The new point will be available to all citizens, as well as to bikesharing and bike delivery companies. The workshop will work also from a sustainability perspective, promoting greener mobility and relying on staunchly eco-friendly suppliers: from tools to washing products, including some components of the bicycles themselves. The objective is to be able to become a reality as carbon-neutral as possible quickly.

On the occasion of the opening, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 December 2023 starting from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm, – in via SS. Giacomo and Filippo 29r – the manager of the workshop Massimo Montagna will be available to the public to explain the programs and the working method. The project is a sort of phase two of the mission of Nuovi Cicli onlus, which has been pursuing charitable purposes of public utility since 2017: the activity began at the Bollate prison (MI) and continues today with training courses at the Marassi prison (GE) where, to date, 18 courses for the mechanical cycle have been held for a total of over 90 subjects trained. At the presentation of Nuovi Cicli, the councilor for social policies of the municipality, Lorenza Rosso, was present, representing the municipality that sponsored the project.