The former interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez released this Tuesday on her social networks a letter in her own handwriting in which reported torture and abuse since she was arrested a week ago, and is about “dictatorship” to the current government of Luis Arce.

“To the Bolivian people. My first words to the Bolivian people from the prison of the dictatorship”, this is how the former transitory president begins the letter in what would be her first public statement since she was incarcerated.

Áñez, who is processed under the case known as “coup“and accused of the crimes of sedition and terrorism, maintains several times throughout the seven pages of his letter that “there was no hit, it was a fraud“What happened in the 2019 crisis that led to the resignation of Evo Morales to the presidency of Bolivia.

The former president maintains that her words are of “courage and firmness, this is a fight for democracy and we are going to give it to the end.”

Áñez served a week in prison this Monday since a judge issued preventive detention, initially for four months and then extended to six months, due to the risk of escape. But she was transferred to another prison in La Paz.

Jeanine Áñez’s health has also become a legal battle. Last Friday a judge ordered in full hearing the transfer to a clinic due to the deterioration of his clinical picture due to the hypertension he suffers, a measure that hours later was reversed by the same regulator, which instead requested the change of jail, which it became effective on Saturday morning.

“They have already taken my freedom (…) now they want to take my health,” he affirms and points out that they have not allowed independent doctors to see the government, of whom he says he “distrusts” because they are part of the “system of abuse and repression”.

Áñez points out that if something “greater” happens to his health, he directly blames “Luis Arce, (government minister); Eduardo del Castillo, (police commander); Johnny Aguilera, (justice minister); Iván Lima and authorities of the prison regime “.

The Bolivian Government Minister, Eduardo del Castillo, accompanies the former interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, after being apprehended (Photo: Xinhua)

The director general of the Bolivian Prison Regime, Juan Carlos Limpias, clarified that last Saturday, the court order to take Áñez to a clinic was revoked by the same judge and it was decided to transfer her to another prison so that the forensic institute is in charge of “verifying the state of health” of the former authority.

“I am one more, I am serene, here I am and here I will be until my body supports me,” she says and reiterates that she has no intention of leaving Bolivia; as they did at the time in 2019: “those who cowardly resigned in order not to take charge of a burning country.”

“Today the dictatorship imputes me for crimes that I have not committed. I was never a terrorist – Añez pointed out -. I assumed the Presidency by constitutional succession to pacify Bolivia. There was no coup, there was fraud“, denounces the former president about the process against her that she maintains, it is a” political persecution “.

In the text, he points out that he suffered “abuse” from the moment she was apprehended. He also denounced that his nephews, aged 20 and 28, were tortured by police officers who were part of the operation to arrest them and that other relatives, the elderly and children were “threatened”

Members of social organizations participated this Monday in the streets of La Paz, in a march in defense of democracy and in demand of justice for the victims of the 2019 massacre (Photo: Xinhua)

“We can’t go in, I’m homeless, we can’t take out clothes, nor my medicines“reveals the ex-president who is confined in the Miraflores women’s prison, isolated by the quarantine that she must keep according to the protocol against COVID-19 in prisons.

“I am a single mother and if they kill me by one means or another (…) I just want to ask the Bolivian people for the safety of my children and my family. I ask Bolivians never to surrender to the dictatorship and the political persecution, “ends the letter with his signature and his identification number.

