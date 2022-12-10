The National Human Rights Commission, guarantor of our rights, the result of the struggle of millions and, together with the INE and the INAI, a fundamental pillar among the autonomous constitutional bodies. For a long time, this organization was seen as an institutional jewel and a powerful guardian against the injustices and prejudices that, for generations, have threatened the citizenry.

It is exactly for these reasons that it is so painful and regrettable to witness the Commission become a hostage in the service of power. That honorable source of national pride, today conveys little more than shame and revulsion. Few institutions have fallen as suddenly and tragically as the CNDH, a fact that is largely due to the willful and negligent administration of its presidency.

From her complicit silence in the face of the migration crisis and the militarization of public security, to her absurd recommendations issued against the National Electoral Institute for events that occurred almost 40 years before its founding, it is clear that the interest of President Rosario Piedra is not ensure human rights, but promote the agenda of the President and his party.

During her appearance in the Senate of the Republic this Wednesday, the president of the Commission received a long list of complaints and claims from legislators. Among these, the regret of Senator Juan Manuel Fócil stands out, who offered an apology to the public for voting in favor of his appointment in 2019, in addition to Senator Claudia Anaya, who reflected the frustration felt by the public when accusing the ombudsperson of “just complying with the formality” and “come to eat peanuts” when appearing in the Senate without attending to the legislators, nor clearly answering any of their requests or questions.

For her part, the president of the Commission cynically responded that her presence in the Senate was not about “responding to slander” and that her work is “at the service of the people”, in addition, she invited legislators to formally denounce her management. However, it is easy to read between the lines of his reply, and to deduce that the “people” that Piedra Ibarra serves is the head of the executive, and that she feels safe under his protection and that of his not-so-autonomous partner in the FGR. .