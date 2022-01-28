For the first time in more than two months, the public is welcome again in the stadiums. With calls via the stadium speaker, taped seats and “preventive communication”, the football clubs from the Kitchen Champion Division hope to ensure sufficient distance between the spectators in the stands this round of play.











Visitors must keep 1.5 meters away from each other, but last year it turned out that many football fans did not adhere to this. “We deploy stewards to keep an eye on this,” says a spokeswoman for TOP Oss, which will receive FC Den Bosch on Friday evening. The Brabant derby in the Frans Heesen stadium will be the first Dutch football match since the beginning of November with an audience.

TOP Oss receives 1500 visitors. “We are completely sold out, at least: we are not allowed to admit more people because of the maximum of one third of the capacity.” At the entrance of the stadium, visitors are told to keep a distance of 1.5 meters. “And the stadium speaker will also broadcast this if necessary.” See also ABN AMRO Tennis Tournament again without an audience: 'Unfortunately, because we have a fantastic field again'

At Excelsior, which will receive FC Emmen on Saturday, stickers have been placed on the approximately 1,400 chairs that may be used. Almere City FC uses “preventive communication” to keep the 1500 visitors apart as much as possible at the home game against Telstar.