From Praia da Falesia to Spiaggia dei Conigli, the best destinations in Europe 2024

Golden sand, rugged coastlines, clear blue waters: This year's winning beaches are popular with travelers in many ways, both for relaxing days on the beach and for underwater adventures.

The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best title recognizes the highest level of excellence in the travel industry. The award is given to those who receive a high number of excellent reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12 month period. Of the 8 million profiles, less than 1% reach this milestone.

1 – Praia da Falesia

Praia da Falésia is known for its spectacular cliffs, golden sand and sparkling blue waters. Sunbathe on the expansive beach, swim or ride the waves in surfboardless surfing, or stroll along the scenic clifftop path and take in the breathtaking views. The beach has received a Blue Flag award for cleanliness and also offers toilets and a snack bar, as well as being easy to reach by public transport.

2 – Rabbit Beach

Incredible blue waters and white sand form the backdrop to Spiaggia dei Conigli. It is a quiet beach, perfect for relaxing, sunbathing and swimming. There is plenty of marine wildlife to discover and you might even spot wildlife on the shore. Parking is free and easy to reach by public transport.





3 – La Concha Beach

La Concha Beach is an iconic spot right in the city, with a huge sandy shore and clear blue waters. The atmosphere is lively and ideal for families. There are many things to do, from surfing to swimming and beyond. Be sure to bring your camera – the panoramic views are top notch.





4 – Reynisfjara Beach

Reynisfjara Beach is a real drama: Powerful waves crash against the enchanting black sand and dolomite caves wait to be explored. She brings the drone (it's allowed) and admires breathtaking views of lava formations and basalt columns or take a walk and check out the puffins that call her home.

5 – Playa de Las Canteras

Stretching 3 kilometers, Playa de Las Canteras is an accessible, family-friendly beach with areas dedicated to surfing and bodyboarding and plenty of marine wildlife, perfect for snorkeling. Admire the giant sand sculptures on the shore or stroll along the lively promenade lined with shops, bars and restaurants. Don't miss the sunset: The views are top notch.





6 – Falassarna Beach

Pink sand, blue waters, breathtaking mountains, incredible sunsets: Falassarna beach offers breathtaking views. Once you've had your fill of life, go swimming, snorkelling or relaxing in the soft sand, then grab a bite to eat at a nearby bar or café. The beach is great for families and offers free services such as toilets and parking.





7 – Nissi Beach

Nissi Beach is a stunning sandy cove with powder-white sand, bright blue waters and a lively party atmosphere. There are many services, such as sunbeds, bathrooms and free parking. Kids can take a dip in the shallow waters, while adults can indulge in water skiing or paddling. At the end of the day, grab something to eat at a nearby restaurant and admire the beautiful view of the sunset.