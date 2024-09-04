Diplomats and observers unanimously described the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Turkey on Wednesday as a “qualitative shift” in relations between the two countries that will positively reflect on the region in general, after more than a decade of extended disputes that overshadowed joint bilateral and regional files, before a major breakthrough occurred with the agreement to develop diplomatic relations, followed by the Turkish president’s visit to Cairo in February.

