As a little girl, Fleur Goudriaan (26) first dreamed of becoming a police officer. At the time, she had no idea that girls could also become pilots in the Royal Netherlands Air Force. ,,I really liked playing with my F-16 from Knex. But I didn’t realize that it was also an opportunity for me to become a pilot. When I realized that it was possible, I started dreaming about it.”

After secondary school, Goudriaan does not go to the Royal Military Academy, but chooses to study health sciences at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam. This is followed by a master’s degree in health economics. “Because the chance that you will be admitted to the academy is small, I first wanted to have a study background including a master’s degree.”

Keeps itching

Her dream to become a pilot remains. So after graduating, Goudriaan is looking for a way to get closer to the fire: a traineeship with the national government, a program in which candidates gain work experience at various places within a ministry. ,,I thought it was still too big a step to immediately register for military training. I first wanted to get to know the organization from the inside."

Goudriaan does register as a reservist with the Royal Netherlands Army. And luckily she can follow her traineeship at the Ministry of Defence. “In this place I hoped to find out whether becoming a professional soldier is indeed something for me.”



Quote

If all goes well, elementary flight training will start next summer. Then you learn to make your first solo flight in a general airplane Fleur Goudriaan

A permanent job within the ministry and later follow the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee. But it continues to itch. Then Goudriaan decides to go for it in October 2020 and registers for the pilot training. ,,I thought: I can always become a policy officer at the government later on. The operational part of the Air Force demands a lot from your body, so it is best to do that when you are still young.”

F-35

To be admitted to the pilot training you must first go through a selection procedure. A tough trajectory in which you have to take various skills tests and physical and mental screenings. An experience flight is also part of it, to see how you react to flying. Just like a medical examination, to see if the body can handle the forces of a fighter aircraft. Goudriaan doesn’t get through the first time. ,,I failed the psychological test. You can try a maximum of two times, so that’s what I did.”

But then it works and Goudriaan is allowed to start military training in August 2021. Last week she achieved her youngest officer rank, because to become a pilot you must first be trained as an officer. “If all goes well, elementary flight training will start next summer. Then you learn to make your first solo flight in a general aircraft.”

As soon as Goudriaan can fly independently, he will follow a specialization course. ,,It is in America or Germany, depending on what type of aircraft you are going to fly. I’ve always had a preference for the helicopter, but every aircraft is interesting. An F-35, for example, is also very cool.”

Exciting choice

Goudriaan now hopes that she can fly as soon as possible. Although it is quite exciting to really go on a mission later on. ,,Recently at a final exercise of the officer training I really realized that I am indeed going to do this. We had to plan and monitor a mission and I may well have that role in ten years. On the other hand, that is of course also very cool.”



Quote

At first I wondered if it was worth it. I had a steady job, we have a house to buy, a nice group of friends Fleur Goudriaan

Although she is now finally learning for what she dreams of, Goudriaan sometimes has doubts. “A lot of what I do here is outside my comfort zone. And everything beyond that is exciting anyway.”

Goudriaan’s girlfriend initially thought it was a pretty exciting choice. Especially because as a pilot you continue studying abroad for about 1.5 years. ,,That demands a lot from your relationship. At first I wondered if it was worth it. I had a steady job, we have a house to buy, a nice group of friends. The training and the work have an impact on that.”

After some good conversations, her friend is completely behind it. This greatly strengthens Goudriaan’s choice. ,,And when I doubt again, I always think: am I going to listen to this or am I going to do what I dream of? I also regularly talk about it with the other cadets. They know what I’m talking about and understand my doubts, that’s a nice feeling.”





