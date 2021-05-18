During the Cold War, the air base of Nagurskoye, from Russia, was little more than an airstrip, a weather station and a communications post in the Archipelago of Franz Josef Land in the Arctic.

It was a remote and desolate home, land of polar bears, where temperatures drop in winter to 42 degrees below zero and the snow only disappears from August to mid-September.

Today, Russia’s northernmost military base is packed with missiles and radars, and its wide airstrip can accommodate all types of aircraft, including strategic bombers with nuclear capability, projecting Moscow’s power and influence into the Arctic, amid growing international competition for the region’s abundant resources.

The cloverleaf-shaped installation – three large naves extending from a central atrium – is called “Arctic Clover” and is painted in white, red and blue, the colors of the national flag, illuminating the otherwise austere vantage point of the 5,600-kilometer Northern Maritime Route along Russia’s Arctic coast. .

Other buildings on the island, called Alexandra land, are used for radar and communications, a weather station, oil storage, hangars, and construction facilities.

The fight for the Arctic

Russia has tried to impose its influence in large areas of the Arctic in competition with the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway, since the decrease in polar ice due to global warming offers new opportunities of resources and maritime routes.

China has also shown growing interest in the region, which is believed to contain up to a quarter of Earth’s oil and gas yet undiscovered.

The “Arctic Clover”, the Russian military base. Photo: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited figures estimating the value of the Arctic’s mineral riches in 30 billion dollars.

Tensions between Russia and the West are likely to loom over Thursday’s meeting of the Arctic countries’ foreign ministers in Reykjavik (Iceland), where Moscow will assume the rotating presidency of the Arctic Council.

The base, located about 1,000 kilometers south of the geographic North Pole, was built using new technologies construction site as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to bolster the army, amid the spiral of tensions with the West following the Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

The following year, Russia submitted a revised offer of vast Arctic territories to the United Nations, claiming 1.2 million square kilometers (more than 463,000 square miles) of the Arctic marine shelf, which extends more than 350 nautical miles (650 kilometers) from shore.

Control of the Norwegian Sea to Alaska

As the UN pondered that claim and that of other nations, Russia has said it views the Northern Maritime Route as its “historically developed national transportation corridor,” and that it requires Moscow’s authorization for foreign ships to navigate it. The United States has branded Russian claims of jurisdiction over parts of the route as illegitimate.

The base is painted white, red and blue, the colors of the Russian national flag. Photo: AP

Moscow declared its intention to introduce procedures for foreign ships and assign russian pilots to guide them along the route, which runs from Norway to Alaska.

As part of that effort, Russia has rebuilt and expanded facilities throughout the polar region, deploying surveillance and defense assets. A cloverleaf-shaped base with patriotic colors similar to that of Nagurskoye is located on the island of Kotelny, between the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea, at the eastern end of the sea route, also with missiles and radars.

Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, head of Russia’s Northern Fleet, said last week that Moscow has the right to establish navigation rules along the sea route.

NATO concerned

“Virtually the entire Northern Maritime Route runs through the territorial waters of Russia or the country’s economic zone,” Moiseyev told reporters aboard the Peter the Great missile cruiser. “The complex conditions of the ice make it necessary to organize safe navigation, so Russia insists on a special regime of its use.”

NATO is more and more worried because of Russia’s growing military footprint in the Arctic, and Washington, this year, sent B-1 bombers to Norway.

An icebreaker makes its way near Nagurskoye. Photo: AP

“The increased Russian presence, more Russian bases in the Upper North, has also triggered the need for a greater NATO presence, and we have increased our presence there with more naval capabilities, air presence, and not least, the protection of submarine cables ocean liners that carry a lot of data, “said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Moiseyev was concerned about US military assets in Norway, saying it has led to a “increased potential for conflict In the Arctic”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was angered last week by the scale of a nuclear submarine American in a Norwegian port, saying it reflected what he called: “Oslo’s course towards the militarization of the Arctic.”

On the sidelines of this week’s Arctic Council meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a meeting that aims to lay the groundwork for Putin’s meeting with the US President Joe Biden, scheduled for next month.

Blinken has pointed out that with the Arctic warming at twice the global average, Russia has moved to increase its presence in the region.

“Russia is taking advantage of this change to try to exercise control over new spaces,” he said last month. “This modernizing its bases in the Arctic and building new ones. “

Since Putin visited the Nagurskoye base in 2017, it has been strengthened and expanded. It now houses a tactical group that operates electronic surveillance, air defense assets and a battery of Bastion anti-ship missile systems.

An airstrip has been expanded to accommodate all types of aircraft, including strategic bombers with nuclear capability Tu-95, said Major General Igor Churkin, who oversees air force operations at the base.

“The modernization of Arctic airfields significantly increases the aviation potential of the Northern Fleet to control the airspace in the area of ​​the Northern Maritime Route and to guarantee its safety, “he said.

In March, the Russian military conducted exercises in Nagurskoye with ground troops and a couple of MiG-31 fighters that flew over the North Pole. The exercise also saw three nuclear submarines traversing the Arctic ice side by side in a carefully planned show of force.

On Monday, Lavrov rejected Western criticism of Russia’s expansion into the Arctic and was angered by what he described as pressure from Norway to bolster NATO’s presence in the area.

“We hear complaints that Russia is expanding its military activities in the Arctic,” Lavrov said. “But everyone knows that it is our territory, our land. We have a responsibility to keep the Arctic coastline safe, and everything our country does there is entirely legitimate. “

Associated Press

ap