This long and sad year began with the worst news imaginable, an unknown virus with pandemic potential that took a few months to become apparent in the West. But it also ends with the best possible news given the situation, the arrival of the anticovid vaccines. They are not going to solve the pandemic from Tuesday to Thursday, but they will do so in the second half of the year in rich countries, and hopefully a couple of years later in the developing world. Vaccines are an essential tool of medicine and one of the reasons – along with antibiotics and water sanitation – that the average life expectancy doubled in the 20th century in Western countries, from 45 to 90 years rounding a little. But never has science responded so quickly to an emerging virus. We have traveled from poison to antidote in a single year. This is in itself an unprecedented milestone that requires reflection. Historians of science will have time later to analyze the matter in depth, but there are a few explanations that we can advance even now, when we are still immersed in the second pandemic wave and seeing the third coming after the ill-advised Christmas celebrations. The first is the swift insight of scientists in the face of the threat. Virologists, epidemiologists, immunologists and geneticists were launched in January, at the same time that Chinese scientists published the genetic sequence (gatacca …) of SARS-CoV-2, when it still had neither that name nor any other (apart of the “Chinese virus” designation that Donald Trump liked so much). Like fire through the straw, the joke has spread that Bill Gates had predicted the pandemic at a conference, and even presented a photo of a coronavirus as an illustration. And it is true. But the reason that one of the great philanthropists of our time displayed such foreknowledge is that Gates is so well informed by the scientific elite, who have been warning us for decades of the risk of emerging viruses with pandemic potential. And the coronavirus slide is explained because viruses in that family, such as SARS and MERS, had already threatened the world in the past decade, as had certain versions of the flu virus. Do you remember? H1N1, H5N1 and all that pottage of acronyms that already seem archaic, but are still out there waiting for their opportunity. There are more reasons for the scientific milestone. In a segment where trade secrets and patents often dominate the landscape, we have seen in this case considerable collaboration between the public and private sectors and also across borders. Regulators have audited clinical trials from the start, and the three phases of trials have overlapped to speed up the process. These are very important lessons to learn for the future. And the most essential of all is that governments such as Spain must invest heavily in science and medicine. If that happens, 2020 will have been a good year despite everything.