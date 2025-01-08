cycling
The Slovenian and the Dane will meet in the Tour and there is an option for both in the Vuelta. Roglic and Ayuso, on Tour
Van der Poel is the cyclist who rejects the Tour de France. «It is a career that I don’t like. “I prefer others where I can win”
Two weeks before the start of the cycling course in Australia (Tour Down Under), the platoon leaders’ plans are already on the table. Some, like Tadej Pogacar in the Emirates team, had already decided the calendar in the preseason of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pogacar #Vingegaard #plans #cycling #bosses
Leave a Reply