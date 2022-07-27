Over 200,000 patients assisted with telemedicine, 85% of general practitioners who will feed the electronic health record and the digitization of 280 hospitals by 2025. These are some of the objectives contained in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) which, for the digitalisation of the health system, it allocates 2 billion and 800 million euros. From televisions to home tele-assistance, passing through telemonitoring through sensors and personal devices, telemedicine and, more generally, digital health, make it possible to provide better assistance to patients, even remotely, thanks to data that is safely accessible, as highlighted today. in Rome in the second edition of the Health & BioTech Summit, promoted by Msd, Deloitte and Intesa Sanpaolo Rbm Salute.

The advantages? Reduction of waiting lists, inequalities in access to services, hospitalizations, better adherence to cancer treatments and screening and savings with cost optimization. The electronic health record, the pillar of digital health, is the tool with which citizens can trace and consult the entire history of their health care life, sharing it safely and efficiently with health professionals, recalls a note.

“The PNRR offers an extraordinary opportunity for a real paradigm shift in patient management through the use of new technologies”, says Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, who spoke at the event. “But in this case, the resources alone are not enough, a new way of conceiving the digital ecosystem is needed and to do this you need to be able to count on a system that allows data interoperability without which it will not be possible to obtain results. that we hope “.

The Health & BioTech Summit is attended by institutional representatives, from the academic-scientific world and from companies, to stimulate the debate on the value of digital transformation in healthcare through the opportunities derived from the PNRR, for the creation and use of algorithms for Real Word programs Evidence, aimed at improving therapeutic adherence and personalizing treatment. The Health & BioTech Summit also includes the second edition of the Health & Biotech Accelerator program, coordinated by Deloitte Officine Innovazione, which today sees the presentation and awarding of the 6 winning startups of the program. Over 1,000 organizations from 40 countries participated. The project, supported by 20 technical / scientific partners – continues the note – has among its major partners Msd Italia and Intesa San Paolo Rbm Salute, which had already given the main contribution in the previous edition.

“The Health & BioTech Accelerator is an Italian excellence that shows how the paradigm of Open Innovation is the winning one: only with a close synergy between all the innovation players can we accelerate and keep up with the great frontiers of transformation that are increasingly involving industrial sectors, including health and biotechnology, priority sectors for our country ”, comments Francesco Iervolino, Partner of Deloitte Officine Innovazione and Life Sciences & Health Care Innovation Leader Deloitte Central Mediterranean. “This is a context that is evolving quickly and that will have significant impacts on the products and services that companies will be able to offer to consumers. We have already seen this in the last two years, in which the pandemic has pushed the digitization of health products and services, but it has also highlighted the extraordinary potential of biotechnology when investments and collaboration converge ”.

Digitization contributes to making the health system more efficient and sustainable, also favoring the transition from the current silo model to one based on the connection of care. Telemedicine and, more generally, e-health boast a robust regulatory framework. “Digital and technological progress – declares Massimo Tessitore, CEO and Dg of InSalute Servizi, Intesa Sanpaolo Group – can have a fundamental impact for the innovation of the entire management system of people and their needs and care paths, and precisely InSalute Servizi was born with the aim of further developing Intesa Sanpaolo’s digital products and services Rbm Salute, with which we want to contribute to giving a further boost to this ongoing transformation, evolving the offer and the methods of partnership with affiliated structures “.

In the last 8 years – underlines the note – at least 10 national measures on digital health have been approved, more than one per year. The most recent (Decree Law No. 4 of January 27, 2022) outlines the role of Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) for digital health. The national telemedicine platform, whose management is entrusted to Agenas, was designed with a high-level architecture with interoperability characteristics in order to favor, in its local applications, the promotion and large-scale adoption of solutions of telemedicine. The national strategy within the NRP aims to promote and finance the development of a national telemedicine platform and the dissemination of new projects and solutions within regional health systems.

In the pre-pandemic phase, digital health tools were not very widespread. Between 2014 and 2017, according to a survey by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, about 350 sporadic experiences of telemedicine were found and only one in 10 citizens used the electronic health record. In 2019, the Ministry of Health launched a survey on the regional experiences of telemedicine. The mapping showed that 282 projects were active in 2018, with a great heterogeneity in the distribution between the Regions. During the pandemic, telemedicine initiatives increased exponentially.

The private sector in recent years has shown a readiness to react to the difficult pandemic situation, not only through the discovery and worldwide distribution of drugs and vaccines effective against Covid-19, but also through the implementation of telemedicine solutions that they brought the patient closer to the treatment he needed. “Since March 2020, pharmaceutical companies – recalls Nicoletta Luppi, President and CEO of Msd Italia – have activated 247 telemedicine initiatives that have brought important benefits for people suffering from chronic diseases who have been able to continue to follow their own pathways of care without leaving your home. In the course of the pandemic, algorithms were perfected in various Italian regions capable of promoting adherence to therapies by patients and which allowed doctors to control and monitor patients’ health status in real time. Msd – he assures – intends to continue to support these projects in order to overcome, thanks to digital technologies, the difficulties that the pandemic has caused to assistance in the presence of patients, thus favoring an ‘accelerated’ recovery also in good health ” .