The happy days and shy smiles, with the three-time championship in the lower divisions and participation in Pan American, South American and World championships with the U17 and U20 youth teams, became something distant, forgotten.

The experiences with Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico, two names that will be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will be a memory, moments that memory will treasure forever, even if reality discovers him wrapped in drama, crime, depression… Ezequiel Cirigliano had the footballing conditions to become Javier Mascherano’s successor in River and in Argentinabut the anguish and oppression of his life off the pitch prevented him from becoming that elite player: this Monday he was arrested by members of the Buenos Aires police, in Caseros, when he tried to commit a robbery.

The video of the moment of capture has unleashed a great impact in the world of football.

The promise that ended up arrested

The statistics will indicate that he made his debut at the age of 18 in the first River, in Tucumán and against Atlético. Leonardo Astrada was the technical director and that game, on April 10, 2010, was the Chief’s last in charge of the squad: the then president Daniel Passarella fired him, by means of a telephone call, after the 0-0 draw. The campaign was not good and the outcome of that film was worse, with the descent to the first National B, after the series with Belgrano –he was a starter in the game in Córdoba and a substitute in the Monumental- for Promotion.

Cirigliano made his debut in midfield together with Matías Almeyda, who was twice his age and who when he became coach had him among his favorites: he did not start the return operation as a starter, but he twisted history and won the job. The presence of Leonardo Ponzio for the second half of that tournament took him out of the window again, although the captain always encouraged that youth who stood out to be a crack: “I can inflate my chest, I’m playing with the future No. 5 of the national team”propped it up.

The accolades sparked quick interest from various clubs across Europe. The two teams from Manchester – City and United – were on the list, but also Napoli, from Italy, and Barcelona B, from Spain. Soccer was a way of escaping from a reality that weighed him down, hit him, and from which he could not escape: depression.

The family environment tried to cushion the blows, but it was insufficient and the arrest of Adrián, his father, for drug trafficking in Italy caused a major crisis in a youth who dragged his hardships in silence.

The possibility of emigrating to Hellas Verona (Italy) did not make him hesitate: the representative Walter Tamer, the same one who had Mascherano at one time, designed the negotiation that triggered a loan, for a season. The sale of Jorginho to Napoli opened a space for him in the formation, although the performance never reached the brilliance; a fracture in the maxilla also threatened his performance and the group caused the fans to go from enchantment to disappointment.

The return to Núñez in June 2014, after completing the assignment, was not easy, although Marcelo Gallardo – who had just taken over as DT – wanted him for his structure. The squad went to Miami to carry out the preseason and the player was not part of the delegation, after unleashing a conflict with the leaders, headed by Rodolfo D’Onofrio.

The player’s desire clashed with that of those who ran the club: Cirigliano intended to return to Italy and the president who was part of the group that was preparing the Doll.

The only way to get out of River was the payment of the termination clause, although Hellas Verona was not in a position to disburse the money that appeared on the papers.

“If he does not realize that he is a professional and that he is in River, Cirigliano will end up being a gardener for the club”, launched D’Onofrio, when the conflict had entered a path of no return. He remained in River, training privately and then with the Reserve. Depression had taken over the soccer player, who had a contractual obligation to practice, although he did not have enough strength to face the responsibility.

The pardon arrived, the rehearsal with the professional team, but an episode caused the definitive break and for which he ceased to be part of Gallardo’s consideration: in February 2015 he was arrested for drunk driving, without registration and for resisting The authority.

El Muñeco separated him from the group and he no longer trained at the club. Nothing would be the same anymore, the descending line would begin to take over and the football journey was similar to that of a nomad. Dallas FC, from Major League Soccer, the first destination, although the adventure barely lasted six months; Tigre was the next challenger, but in the Matador he played only six games. Back from the loan, River gave him freedom of action.

He signed with Atlético Tucumán, where in three games he did not complete 90 minutes. The stay in the Garden of the Republic began in the worst way: his father, who accompanied him in the challenge, died after being hospitalized for four days in a sanatorium in San Miguel de Tucumán.

“You left me Old Man, how unfair everything is. Thank you for accompanying me in everything! Love you! May you rest in peace, ”Ezequiel wrote on social networks.

Sundown

The Second Division of Mexico rediscovered him, to the extent that in Zacapetec he played 75 games in two years, the most of his professional career in a club. San Luis Quillota, from Chile, had him as reinforcement and there he scored his only goal. But the companions observed him as an introverted boy, who changed radically when he managed to let go.

At that time he had a call from an MLS club, but the enthusiasm turned to disenchantment: Cirigliano received flattering words in his ear and even started looking for a house, but the final agreement never came about and he not only received football rejection, also the abandonment of his partnerwhich plunged him into another deep crisis.

He crossed to Mendoza in 2021, but Godoy Cruz was not the solution either: a match against Rosario Central is his entire record with the Tombino team. At the beginning of the current course he linked up with Albalonga, from Serie D, from Italy where he played two games. The attempts to reinstall themselves in football did not offer results: conditions were left over, the performances were less and less productive and the relationships darker.

At the age of 30 (he was born on January 24, 1992), he failed to channel his career. The blows of life and the bad decisions cornered him until unleashing a sad chapter: in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, long pants with the Boca shield, a black Adidas jacket and white Nike sneakers, he was apprehended by the police with a 9mm caliber firearm, with eleven intact ammunition in the magazine and one in the chamber, after breaking into a home.

